Giants won’t receive any compensatory picks in 2024 draft

As expected, the New York Giants were not awarded any compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Compensatory picks are awarded in Rounds 3-7 based on a complicated formula involving salary, playing time and postseason honors. The NFL awarded 34 compensatory picks this year, including two special selections that were awarded at the end of the third round to the teams — the Rams and 49ers — that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club.

The Giants lost two free agents who qualified to be included in the compensatory formula — Julian Love and Nick Gates. They signed four such free agents — Bobby Okereke, A’Shawn Robinson, Parris Campbell and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Giants draft picks

Round 1 (No. 6)

Round 2 (No. 39)

Round 2 (No. 47)

Round 3 (No. 70)

Round 4 (No. 108)

Round 5 (No. 140)

Round 6 (No. 185)

