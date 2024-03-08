Giants won’t receive any compensatory picks in 2024 draft

As expected, the New York Giants were not awarded any compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Compensatory picks are awarded in Rounds 3-7 based on a complicated formula involving salary, playing time and postseason honors. The NFL awarded 34 compensatory picks this year, including two special selections that were awarded at the end of the third round to the teams — the Rams and 49ers — that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club.
The Giants lost two free agents who qualified to be included in the compensatory formula — Julian Love and Nick Gates. They signed four such free agents — Bobby Okereke, A’Shawn Robinson, Parris Campbell and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.
Giants draft picks
Round 1 (No. 6)
Round 2 (No. 39)
Round 2 (No. 47)
Round 3 (No. 70)
Round 4 (No. 108)
Round 5 (No. 140)
Round 6 (No. 185)
Compensatory picks by round
ROUND 3
96) Jacksonville Jaguars
97) Philadelphia Eagles
98) Los Angeles Rams*
99) San Francisco 49ers*
** Special selections
ROUND 4
132) San Francisco 49ers
133) Buffalo Bills
134) Baltimore Ravens
ROUND 5
167) New Orleans Saints
168) Green Bay Packers
169) New Orleans Saints
170) Philadelphia Eagles
171) Philadelphia Eagles
172) Kansas City Chiefs
173) Dallas Cowboys
174) New Orleans Saints
175) San Francisco 49ers
ROUND 6
208) Cincinnati Bengals
209) Los Angeles Rams
210) Philadelphia Eagles
211) San Francisco 49ers
212) Jacksonville Jaguars
213) Los Angeles Rams
214) Cincinnati Bengals
215) San Francisco 49ers
216) Dallas Cowboys
217) Los Angeles Rams
218) New York Jets
219) Green Bay Packers
220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ROUND 7
253) Los Angeles Chargers
254) Los Angeles Rams
255) Green Bay Packers
256) New York Jets
257) New York Jets
