What is the best-case financial scenario for Saquon Barkley?

Saquon Barkley should be looking to net, basically, the offer he rejected from the New York Giants last year when free agency begins on Monday. That is the opinion of CBS Sports salary analyst and former agent Joel Corry.

Writing for CBS, Corry set “target prices” for the top 10 offensive free agents or franchise tagged players.

Corry’s target price for Barkley? Three years, $33 million ($11 million annually), $23 million guaranteed. That is pretty much the offer that Barkley refused to take last season.

Corry writes:

The economic conditions aren’t favorable for running backs heading into free agency. Supply appears to be greater than the expected demand with Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard and D’Andre Swift also going on the open market. NFL teams exercised fiscal restraint with running backs in free agency last year. The top deal on the open market went to Miles Sanders. He got a four-year, $25.64 million contract from the Carolina Panthers with $13 million fully guaranteed after a 2022 season with the Eagles in which he had career highs of 1,269 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, which were fifth and eight in the NFL respectively. Barkley played the 2023 season on a $10.091 million franchise tag last season in which $909,000 worth of incentives were added for a maximum of $11 million after he and the Giants and couldn’t get a deal done before the mid-July deadline for franchise players to sign multi-year contract years despite initially starting negotiations during the middle of the 2022 season. He reportedly rejected a three-year offer in the $11 million-per-year neighborhood with $22 million to $23 million in guarantees at this deadline. These sides were apparently within $2 million of what Barkley was looking for to consummate a deal. Barkley getting what he rejected last July would be a major victory for him given the running back climate. His worst-case scenario should be slightly above Sanders’ $6.35 million per deal with the Panthers.

Is there a team willing to give Barkley $23 million in guaranteed money with an $11 million average annual value? The dividing line seems to be $10 million annually. Some around the league think he will surpass that number. Others think it’s unlikely.

My instinct is that if he gets that money it won’t come from the Giants.