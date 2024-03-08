NFL free agency: Russell Wilson meets with Giants — what it means

Russell Wilson to the New York Giants? Maybe. The soon-to-be free agent, given permission by the Denver Broncos to speak with teams, held an “exploratory meeting” on Thursday with the Giants.

“Exploratory” could mean a lot of different things.

It could mean Wilson wanting to know if he would have to compete with or sit behind Daniel Jones if he signed with the Giants.

It could mean the Giants wanting to judge whether the 35-year-old nine-time Pro Bowler had an appetite to do those things.

It could mean Wilson wanting to know how seriously the Giants are considering selecting a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would likely make the Giants a one-and-done scenario for the veteran quarterback.

No matter what it means, it is interesting. The Giants have acknowledged they need to do something at quarterback this offseason because of the uncertainty around Jones’ recovery from a torn ACL, not to mention his uneven — at best — performance in six games last season.

Signing Wilson would be about the biggest “something” the Giants could do on the free agent market. It would also be about the least expensive. Because of offset language in his contract, Wilson will still be getting paid by the Broncos after he becomes a free agent. An acquiring team will only have to pay Wilson the league minimum for his experience level.

Jones has one more year of guaranteed money on his four-year, $160 million contract.

It sounds like Wilson is just beginning a free agent tour. ESPN reported that he was meeting Friday with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and could be lining up visits with other teams, as well. So, let’s not give the impression that there is an imminent Wilson signing by the Giants.

This might be just due diligence by both parties. Still, it is enough to get your attention.