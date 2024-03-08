2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

This is going to get old saying, but it bears repeating: The wide receiver class in the 2024 NFL Draft is incredibly deep. Not only are their top-tier talents in the class, it also boasts players who would likely be first rounders in almost any other class.

That’s great news for teams like the New York Giants who could really use an infusion of talent at the position.

That’s less good for players like Xavier Legette of South Carolina who could be coveted picks in another class but could get pushed down the draft board due to this year’s depth at the position.

So does Legette deserve to slide a bit? Or does that make him a great value pick for a team like the Giants?

Prospect: Xavier Legette (17)

Games Watched: vs. Georgia (2023), vs. Mississippi State (2023), vs. Florida (2023), vs. Clemson (2023)

Measurables

Strengths

Size

Athleticism

Play strength

Blocking

Run after catch

Versatility

Xavier Legette is a big, strong, athletic, and tough wide receiver prospect.

He has a fantastic blend of size at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds, and athleticism (4.39-second 40, 40-inch vertical), and it shows on his tape. Legette is able to stretch the field vertically and is also a dangerous runner after the catch. The two traits combined allowed him to be the first South Carolina receiver in 20 years to have a game with two 75 (or more) yard touchdowns.

(that came in his 5-catch, 189-yard, 2 touchdown game against Mississippi State)

He also has an explosive lower body to climb the ladder on jump balls.

Legette played both out wide as an X receiver as well as in the slot and executed well from both alignments. His size, strength, and quick feet allow him to get off the line of scrimmage efficiently against press-man coverage. Likewise, his speed allows him to eat up cushions in zone coverage. Legette has enough agility to execute come-back or pivot routes, and is surprisingly quick for a big receiver.

He’s worked to improve his ball skills and does a good job of locating and tracking the ball in the air. He also has the requisite body control to adjust and make difficult catches. Legette flashes the ability to adjust and extend to maximize his catch radius, plucking the ball out of the air and away from his frame.

Legette is also a very good blocker on the perimeter, and not just “for a receiver”. He uses his size well to lock in blocks against defensive backs, has solid technique, and plays with great toughness to sustain his blocks.

Weaknesses

Second step quickness

Hand size

Route diversity

Consistency over his career

Legette is a great athlete and definitely has an explosive lower body, however there’s a strange hole in his acceleration curve. He has an explosive first step off the line of scrimmage, however his second and third steps can appear a bit slow before he lengthens his stride and reaches top speed. That can lessen the stress he’s able to put on corners and make it easier for them to stay with him in and out of his breaks.

Legette also has a history of suspect hands and drops. He’s worked on improving his ball skills, and it shows in his tape, however there are instances where he doesn’t quite appear sure of his hands. Earlier in his 2023 season he would jump unnecessarily as the ball approached, or allow the ball into his chestplate.

He also ran a relatively simple route tree at South Carolina. For the most part, he was either used on Go or Post routes, or on screens and quick outs. Legette has the agility to execute sharp breaks, but isn’t yet a true technician as a wide receiver. He can round off his routes when attempting to carry speed through breaks and doesn’t show much savvy as a route runner. His prior issues with drops could recur if he starts thinking too much while running his routes.

Game Tape

(Legette is the South Carolina WR number 17, wearing white gloves)

Projection

Xavier Legette projects as a rotational wide receiver with scheme diversity, and the potential to develop into a starter before the end of his rookie contract.

The size of Legette’s role and how quickly it expands will depend entirely on the situation into which he’s drafted. Teams will likely want to scheme him touches early, using his size/speed combination to stress defenses. He could be used on sweeps, wide receiver motion, and as a vertical threat. Where he goes from there will depend on him.

Legette will need to become a better technician to be consistently productive at the NFL level, but he has the tools to be a legitimate starting option who can be moved around the formation to create favorable match-ups.

Teams could have concerns regarding his unproductive history at South Carolina and that he could just be a one-year wonder. Also, he has just 9-inch hands and there were instances of hard hits jarring the ball loose on tape. He could come in close to some teams’ thresholds for hand size, leading to further concerns regarding drops.

That said, it’s also entirely possible that development isn’t linear and Legette’s best football is yet to come.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes. He should compliment what they want to do on offense.

Final Word: A solid Day 2 value