Giants mock draft tracker: J.J. McCarthy support takes huge post-Combine jump

Our post-NFL Scouting Combine New York Giants mock draft tracker shows a dramatic shift in thinking when it comes to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Mock drafters are obviously buying the speculation coming out of Indianapolis that McCarthy, quarterback of the national champion Wolverines, could be the apple of Giants’ GM Joe Schoen’s eye.

In last week’s tracker, only two of 54 mock drafters (3.7%) gave McCarthy to the Giants. This week, 10 of 31 (32.2%) chose McCarthy to be the long-term replacement for Daniel Jones. Two of those mock drafts gave McCarthy to the Giants via trading up.

To make this a true post-Combine mock draft that shows current thinking about the 2024 NFL Draft, I eliminated mocks posted prior to the Combine. The tracker includes only mock drafts conducted this week.

Here are a few of the explanations from those who chose McCarthy for New York.

Chris Trapasso of CBS:

I can’t see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside.

Ian Valentino of 33rd Team:

Regardless of the money owed to Daniel Jones in 2024, the New York Giants won’t tie their future to the mediocre veteran longer than they have to. Between injuries and uneven play, coach Brian Daboll has to use this opportunity to find a replacement for Jones. If he doesn’t, he risks being on the hot seat soon. Plugging J.J. McCarthy into an offense that is used to not asking much of its quarterback makes a lot of sense. McCarthy has notable concerns after Michigan won a national title without needing him to carry the offense. However, scouts and coaches love to develop players with great tools, and McCarthy is an above-average athlete with a strong arm. New York can afford to sit McCarthy in 2024 while it continues rebuilding an offense that needs help at both guard spots and receiver. However, the Giants might be unable to keep him off the field for long if Jones continues to struggle.

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News:

The Giants provide the first twist in the draft. They’ve been on record talking more about taking a QB to replace Daniel Jones as their franchise leader with this high of a pick. McCarthy met with the team at the combine before showing off his live arm with zip and accuracy. He would be a big passing upgrade from Jones and also bring his own brand of tough, athletic playmaking.

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the player most often mocked to the Giants. He was chosen 11 times (35.4%), one more than McCarthy. Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze was chosen in five mock drafts (16.1%).