Giants news, 3/8: Joe Schoen’s rebuild, Mike Onwenu, Xavier McKinney, more headlines

If you read between the lines of the moves the New York Giants made — or didn’t make — at the franchise tag deadline, and all of the chatter about what they might do at quarterback this offseason, there is an inference that can be drawn.

The Giants might not be thinking about 2024. They might be thinking about a long-term plan. GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll might be thinking about the dreaded ‘R’ word. Yup, rebuild, in the event I need to spell that out for you.

It almost feels like the Giants are starting over this offseason. And in a sense, they are. That’s the price of last year’s disastrous season, when they followed their surprising playoff trip in 2022 with a 6-11 dud. It was, as general manager Joe Schoen noted at the scouting combine in Indianapolis last week, “the first time that we went through adversity.” And it seems to have made them question everything they’ve done so far. The Giants won’t say that, of course, and they’ll never admit that they’re still rebuilding. But it’s hard to believe that their looks are deceiving. Teams are rarely willing to give up on so many of their best players three years into the regime of a new GM and coach.

Art Stapleton writes that New England's Mike Onwenu "would probably be my No. 1 target. He's the best insurance option for Evan Neal with the ability to start at right guard or right tackle if Neal falters. He is ascending and has history with new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo."

Barkley, McKinney headed to a depressed market?

Many GMs are approaching this free agency as the RBs, LBs, and safety markets to be similar to the past. Lower deals than we may imagine. Depressed market for those positions. A lot of one year deals. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 7, 2024

Giants free safety Xavier McKinney is getting ready to officially hit free agency, next Monday, now that he hasn’t been tagged.

But the safety market is getting awfully crowded. So how much will that impact McKinney’s upcoming payday, as the Giants prepare to perhaps move on without him?

6. New York Giants Rome Odunze, WR, Washington. The Giants' receiver group has a bunch of complementary options but lacks a WR1; Odunze could quickly change that, as he has shown signs of dominant play on the outside. He is sure-handed and can beat coverage in multiple ways. His aggressive "my ball" mentality helped him tie for the most contested catches (24) in the FBS last season, routinely hauling in passes in tight coverage.

39. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon; 47. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State (via SEA)

Early-Round Fit: WR Malik Nabers; Late-Round Fit: IOL Cooper Beebe

The Giants need a premium receiver to improve their passing attack, and Nabers would be their immediate WR1 as someone who can play on the outside and in the slot. They are also slated to need some help on the interior of their offensive line. The versatile and experienced Beebe could be an ideal option for them if he’s available early on Day 3.

