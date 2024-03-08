Chris’ post-Combine mock draft: Calculated aggression lands Jayden Daniels

The 2024 NFL Scouting combine is behind us and the 2024 NFL Draft is coming up quickly. There’s still a lot of process left to go, but draft boards are starting to take shape.

This is one of the landmarks on the calendar around which pretty much everyone releases a mock draft. Personally, I don’t view mocks as an attempt to predict who will go where, but rather as a tool to look at teams’ needs, philosophies, and how individual players may (or may not) fit with them.

In this case, I have the New York Giants making a slight trade up to secure a quarterback for the future. I sent the sixth, 47th (via the Seattle Seahawks), and the Giants’ 2025 third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the fourth overall pick.

Let’s start with the foundational calculus behind my decision to propose a trade up.

To start with, let’s take a look at the argument for drafting a wide receiver or offensive tackle at No. 6: the Giants need an impact player who can help their team this year. Build the team up, then go get a quarterback as the capstone once everything else is set.

There’s a couple problems with that, but here’s the biggest:

The 2025 quarterback class does not appear to be nearly as strong as this year’s class.

If the Giants do improve their team and get a bit better injury luck, it’s entirely possible that they’re still in the position of needing a quarterback but drafting somewhere in the teens. If so, the Giants could be in the position of needing to spend far more than a mid-second and future third-round pick to trade up for a player who might be QB7 in this year’s class. What then? Wait until 2026? Never draft a QB?

There are a bunch of quarterback-needy teams who could trade up and leapfrog the Giants. The reality of the situation could be that it’s now or never for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to draft a quarterback, and a trade up to ensure it happens is the price paid for Tommy DeVito’s wins.

So let’s move on to the thinking behind the trade. The simple math of it is that there were three QBs I would be comfortable drafting in the Top 10, assuming Caleb Williams would be off the board. They are, Drake Maye (North Carolina), Jayden Daniels (LSU), and J.J. McCarthy.

At No. 4, at least one of those players was going to be available.

As it turned out, Daniels and McCarthy were both available after the New England Patriots selected Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - No. 4

Jayden Daniels (QB, LSU)

I have some concerns regarding Daniels’ propensity to escape the pocket and run unnecessarily, as well as how high his sack rate was prior to the 2023 season.

However, he’s coming off a historically great season that eclipsed even Joe Burrow’s 2019 season. Daniels has the ability to attack almost all areas of the field with timing, touch, and anticipation. He does a great job of placing the ball where only his receivers can make a play on it and had, by far, the most Yards Per Attempt of any the Giants’ options at QB. That would allow Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt to play to their strength as vertical threats, prevent defenses from playing downhill against the offense, and open up room for Wan’Dale Robinson and whoever is running the ball.

Daniels also appears to be an elite athlete at the quarterback position with speed and elusiveness in the open field. He has the ability to force defenses to play him similarly to how they have to play Lamar Jackson.

The Giants’ offense came alive (as much as possible last year) with Tyrod Taylor attacking deep, and Daniels could take that to another level.

Round 2 - 39th overall

Graham Barton (OL, Duke)

With QB taken care of, I decided to add to the offensive line. And there isn’t a whole lot of explaining to do here: He’s a good player at a position of need.

Barton is a versatile lineman who could potentially stay at tackle in the NFL, but has experience at center and the kind of play demeanor that could play well at guard. In short, the Giants could replace Justin Pugh with a very similar (but much younger) player. His versatility could allow the Giants to start their “Best 5”, as well as give them options in the event of an injury.

Also considered: Troy Franklin (WR, Oregon), Ladd McConkey (WR, Georgia)

Round 3 - 70th overall

Xavier Legette (WR, South Carolina)

Now we get to the other end of the Round 1 equation: The depth of the 2024 wide receiver class.

Legette definitely has warts that will prevent him from being considered as a first rounder, and perhaps even at the top of the second round. He didn’t really “break out” until his final year at South Carolina and was still inconsistent. However, part of his inconsistencies on tape could be related to Spencer Rattler’s own inconsistency in accuracy and ball placement.

I won’t say that Legette will be the next A.J. Brown, but there are some pretty striking physical similarities between the two.

Legette may never become the “Number 1” receiver the Giants need. But assuming he doesn’t flame out completely, the added depth could allow them to move on from Darius Slayton if they find that “Number 1” in 2025.

Also considered: Troy Franklin (WR, Oregon)