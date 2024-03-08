NFL free agency: Edge options for the Giants this offseason

The New York Giants have needs throughout their roster. However, one of the more pressing needs is at the edge position, despite multiple high draft investments over the last three years. The Giants currently have Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham, and Tomon Fox, with Benton Whitley and Jeremiah Martin on the roster.

Thibodeaux recorded 11.5 sacks, 44 pressures, and 12 tackles for a loss in his second season. Some want to see more from the former Oregon Duck, but he had a good second season, and the 23-year-old appears to have a bright future. However, there’s little consistency and proven talent behind Thibodeaux.

Ojulari has proved his explosiveness can be difference-making, but two consecutive injured seasons have possibly stifled his development, and he’s become a somewhat unreliable asset. He’s sub-par as a run defender, but I am excited to see him and Thibodeaux crash the pocket from Shane Bowen’s Wide-9 alignments. With Ojulari's inconsistent health and the lack of depth behind the top two players, the Giants desperately need additions to the edge room.

Reports circulated the Combine last week, suggesting the Giants could be in the free agent market for an edge rusher. Former Minnesota Viking Danielle Hunter’s name was floated as a possibility; I would love that, as Hunter had 156 pressures over the last two seasons with 27 total sacks.

Hunter is only 29 years old and coming off two insanely productive seasons — can the Giants afford him? Even with the cap expanding, New York will likely have to enter a costly bidding war for the star pass rusher. Given the state of the Giants, I’m uncertain if it’s feasible, but Hunter would be ideal; let’s turn former Vikings defensive line coach Andre Patterson into an expert salesman!

However, other quality edge options will be available in free agency. Shane Bowen ran a multiple-styled defensive front with wide rushers on obvious passing downs. He would use an ODD front (5T - NOSE - 4iT), which was similar to Wink Martindale’s defense on early downs, but the defensive structure differs from the former Giants’ defensive coordinator.

Here are five options the Giants should entertain during free agency:

Bryce Huff, Jets

Like Hunter, I’m uncertain if the Giants can actually sign Bryce Huff, who is coming off a career season. Spotrac.com has his market value at just $9.2 million through four years, for a total of $36.9 million — that the Giants can certainly afford, but I’m dubious he’ll be that cheap.

Huff recorded 67 pressures for Robert Saleh, 10 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, 29 tackles, and a forced fumble. He thrives up high, rushing high, and displays several counter-moves to exploit tackles who attempt to gain depth in their drop to match his explosiveness. Huff has 134 career pressures, 17.5 sacks, and 17 tackles for a loss.

If the Giants are serious about adding legitimate edge help, Huff is a 25-year-old who fits exactly what New York wants to do. He wouldn’t have to travel far at all. Pro Football Focus currently has him as its 18th-ranked free agent.

Denico Autry, Titans

Autry is the easiest name to connect with the Giants since he had substantial success with Bowen in Tennessee. Autry is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound edge defender with a similar build to Jihad Ward, only a much more impactful pass rusher. Autry recorded 53 pressures, 11.5 sacks, and 12 tackles for a loss last season; he recorded 54 pressures, eight sacks, and eight tackles for a loss in 2022.

He played 67% of the Titans’ snaps last year. He is coming off a three-year $21.5-million contract where he averaged $7.2 million per year. That average per year would put him just behind Thibodeaux, a top-five selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. I doubt he earns a three-year contract, but the average per year could look like that with the cap ascending.

Throughout his career, he has had 310 tackles, 375 pressures, 59 sacks, 31 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, and 221 STOPs at or near the line of scrimmage. He also aligns on both sides of the line of scrimmage, with some snaps inside the tackle box, depending on the front.

Autry is 33 years old and will be 34 at the start of the season. He will likely be available at a discount at this point in his career, even though he’s been productive. However, he could also be in pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy; the Giants are likely not the ideal situation to pursue that shiny silver prize. Still, he may want to play in a familiar system with an opportunity to earn significant snaps. He is certainly a name to watch early next week.

Chase Young, 49ers

Let’s flash back to the 2020 NFL Draft, where many were upset that the Giants played themselves out of selecting Chase Young, so they “settled” on Andrew Thomas at four. That certainly worked out for the Giants, albeit Young’s NFL career was stifled by various serious injuries. When Washington went wholesale and shipped Montez Sweat to the Bears before the trade deadline last year, they also sent Young to the 49ers for a third-round pick.

I’m still a believer in Young’s talent. He’s just 24 years old and is coming off a season where he had 38 pressures for Washington and 36 pressures for San Francisco. He recorded 7.5 total sacks last season. He only has 16.5. sacks in his career, 20 tackles for a loss, 100 combined tackles, and 147 pressures through 2,316 snaps. Young had one of the best pass-rush win rates last season.

Spotrac.com has Young’s calculated market value at $13 million on a one-year deal. From a money standpoint, a deal of that type would be comparable to what Marcus Davenport earned from Minnesota last offseason. The going rate for top edge defenders on the open market is above $ 20 million per year; 13 edge defenders make north of $ 20 million a year.

A player like Young has so much potential, and such a ceiling, but a torn ACL in his past could be a concern that Schoen is unwilling to entertain - I don’t know. Still, he’s a target that could fit Bowen’s defense, and he could be primed for another huge season with his possible new team.

D.J. Wonnum, Vikings

Wonnum was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Minnesota out of South Carolina. He had a very good Combine in 2020, and his size/length made him a desirable target early on Day 3:

When the Vikings drafted Wonnum, Andre Patterson called him his “Pet Cat,” and the veteran coach took a liking to the young player. Under Patterson's tutelage, Wonnum recorded 64 pressures and 11 sacks in two seasons.

He has 171 tackles, 24 for a loss, 136 pressures, and 23 sacks through his career. He’s been sneaky productive opposite Hunter. He will be at a significant discount to some of the names listed above. At just 26 years old, there’s room for improvement and a ceiling that may not have been reached quite yet.

Josh Uche, Patriots

The 25-year-old seemingly fell out of favor in New England under Bill Belichick last year. He recorded 37 pressures and 2.5 sacks, but only played 331 total snaps (33% of snaps), mostly in passing situations. The issues in run defense are a problem that could preclude curiosity on the part of the Giants. However, Uche would thrive in a Wide-9 system that allows him to leverage his natural explosiveness to challenge the tackle’s angle up the arc.

His 90th percentile arm length is an asset on the edge, but the 6-3, 240-pounder needs some sand in his pants. Uche also sported solid movement skills in space and was dropped into coverage 161 times throughout his career.

Spotrac.com calculates his market value at $8.3 million per year on a two-year deal, for a total of $16.7 million. That contract puts Uche at a comparable value to Will Anderson of the Texans and Aidan Hutchinson of the Lions, so the payment of a top-three pick.

Do the Giants want to add Uche when they already have a sub-optimal run defender in Ojulari? Probably not, unless the coaches believe they can figure out a way to improve Uche’s technique and ability to anchor. It’s also important to note that 2024 is Ojulari’s last year under contract.