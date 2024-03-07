2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The 2024 NFL Draft class appears to be remarkably strong at the most important positions. There’s been a lot of discussion of the quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive tackle class.

As it so happens, the 2024 cornerback class looks to be strong and deep as well.

Alabama corner Ga’Quincy McKinstry, better known by the “Kool-Aid” nickname his grandmother gave him as a baby, is going to be something of a wildcard at the top of this class. McKinstry was highly regarded this year, but saw other corners draft stock eclipse his in the public. He’s almost slipped below the radar after Combine medicals found a fracture in his right foot and he wasn’t able to work out.

That could be good news for the New York Giants, who might be in need of a starting corner to play opposite of Deonte Banks in 2024. Could the depth at the position make McKinstry a great value pick at the top of the second round?

Prospect: Kool-Aid McKinstry (1)

Games Watched: vs. Texas (2023), vs. Arkansas (2023), vs. LSU (2023), vs. Georgia (2023)

Red Flags: Right foot fracture (2024)

Measurables

Height: 5-foot, 11 ½ inches

Weight: 199 pounds

Strengths

Feet

Hips

Athleticism

Football IQ

Versatility

Disruptiveness at catch point

Kool-Aid McKinstry is a good-sized, athletic, smart, and versatile cornerback prospect.

He has just under ideal length at 5-foot 11 ½ inches with 32-inch arms, but has adequate bulk at 199 pounds. McKinstry isn’t an “elite” athlete but he boasts the quick feet and fluid hips necessary to play man coverage at the NFL level. He has enough speed to keep up with most receivers down the field and enough strength to avoid being bullied at the point of attack.

He’s able to disrupt receivers with a good jam at the line of scrimmage. Likewise, he has the athleticism to be patient when receivers attempt stutter-steps to shake man coverage. His hips and feet allow him to be sticky throughout the route when in man coverage and he can stay with all but the most athletic receivers throughout their routes.

McKinstry is a very good communicator before and after the snap, and does a good job of picking up and passing off receivers when in zone coverage. He understands route concepts well enough to avoid schemed traffic while staying in position to make a play on the ball. McKinstry has a very good closing burst that allows him to be disruptive at the catch point, and he does a good job of playing receivers’ hands in both man and zone coverage.

He’s a willing and physical run defender, who can take on blocks from receivers without being overwhelmed. He also flashes a willingness to deliver hard hits on ball carriers in space, as well as wrap-up tackle form.

Weaknesses

Run defense

Tackling

Ball production

There are several nits to pick in his game.

Perhaps the biggest is his play when the ball goes away from him. McKinstry can noticeably throttle down on the backside of plays, jogging if there isn’t a pressing need for pursuit. That’s particularly true in run defense and it would be good to see him play with more hustle.

McKinstry’s run defense is a weaker part of his game in general. He’s physical and willing to take on contact, but he can struggle to get off blocks from bigger receivers and his tackling is inconsistent. He’s flashed the ability to be a good form tackler who can lay big hits, however there are too many instances of arm tackles or shoulder checks in his tape. He has the closing burst and size to consistently get ball carriers on the ground, but doesn’t do so yet.

Finally, while McKinstry is disruptive at the catch point, he doesn’t come away with many turnovers. He has 22 passes defensed over the last two years, but only one interception. Improving his awareness and getting better at reading receivers’ body language could help him react in time to pick the ball off, as opposed to knocking it away.

Game Tape

(McKinstry is Alabama CB number 1)

Projection

McKinstry projects as a starting outside cornerback in the NFL, with the versatility to play in most defenses. He has the athletic traits to play in man coverage schemes as well as the communication skills, discipline, and closing speed necessary to play in zone schemes.

McKinstry isn’t a truly “elite” athlete, though he’s close, and might not have the upside to be a true “shutdown” or “number one” corner for an aggressive defense. However, he’s a very good athlete with the ability to match up with most receivers at the NFL level.

Coaches will likely want to see McKinstry play with more fire and aggression on the back side of plays, but he’s certainly willing and aggressive when the ball comes his way. It likely wouldn’t take long for them to trust him on the field as a starter.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes, his versatility should be a fit in the Giants’ new scheme.

Final Word: A high second round pick or a fringe first rounder.