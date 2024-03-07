‘Undecided’ Darren Waller leaves Giants with another offseason complication

We recently learned that New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, beset by hamstring injuries in recent seasons, is considering retirement. Now, Waller has opened up to The Athletic about his reasons for potentially walking away from the game.

Waller told Dan Duggan he is “undecided” but will try to have a decision “pretty soon.” He did tell Duggan he does not expect to decide before free agency begins next week.

“I know the team is getting prepared for a new season, so I’m not trying to have it be this drawn-out thing,” Waller said. “I’ll be deciding pretty soon, but I haven’t made a decision yet.”

Waller’s indecision provides yet another conundrum for the Giants in what has already been a tumultuous offseason. With only Waller and Daniel Bellinger as tight ends on the roster most of the 2023 season, the Giants face a need to supplement the position even if Waller continues his NFL career. In an offseason where the Giants already have a plethora of roster holes to address, a Waller retirement would amplify the need to prioritize tight end.

Waller, who turns 32 in September, has fought leg injuries for the past three seasons. He missed six games in 2021 and eight in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders, and five last season after being traded to the Giants.

“That’s part of the equation,” Waller said of his injury history. “But that’s not the driving force behind making the decision. It isn’t just frustration from a health standpoint. It’s a lot deeper than that.”

From what he told Duggan, it seems like what it is really about for Waller is whether or not he can remain fully committed. He obviously doesn’t need the game. It’s a question of how badly he still wants to be a part of it.

Waller is at the beginning of a music career. He is financially set, having earned more than $42 million in his career. He married Kelsey Plum, just more than a year ago. She is on the other side of the country, playing for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Raiders. He has a lot of reasons to be torn.