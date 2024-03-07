NFL free agency 2024: Xavier McKinney still hopeful of return to Giants

It was reported earlier this week that the New York Giants would not be tagging veteran safety Xavier McKinney, which means he will become an unrestricted free agent on March 13th. As a result, he will likely be searching for a new team to play for in 2024.

McKinney, 24, was the Giants' second-round pick in 2020 and completed his rookie deal following the 2023 season.

The soon-to-be free agent appeared on the 'Up & Adams' show this morning with Kay Adams to discuss free agency, not getting tagged, and the Giants.

After choosing not to place the franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley, there was speculation that the Giants would apply the transition tag to McKinney, but ultimately, they chose not to do so.

"I didn't know what the plan was as far as what they wanted to do," McKinney said. "I know that something could have happened, but it didn't, so I'm kind of grateful that it didn't."

Although McKinney is expected to be a highly sought-after safety in free agency, he has expressed his desire to remain with the Giants.

"Well, obviously, we've had talks, and you know we're trying to figure something out," McKinney said. "You know, I'm pretty much being as open as possible. I'm trying to figure it out. I've expressed as much as I can that I wanted to be back. Still, you know, ultimately, it's not all up to me, so it's something that we both have to come to a mutual agreement, and you know, like I said, hopefully, we can get something done. It's a business, so just have you know to see it like that." "I do want to be a Giant, but it still has to make sense at the end of the day. You know, the money has to make sense, and everything else has to make sense. We've been talking and communicating and trying to figure it out as best we can, so hopefully, it can get done. But as I said, I can only control what I can control, and you know, to see what happens."

"I'm big for the Giants right now. That's where I want to be."



Xavier McKinney talks about his free agency https://t.co/nnELXjEXMj



(via @UpAndAdamsShow) pic.twitter.com/nYt5J7sieM — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) March 7, 2024

If the Giants and McKinney are unable to reach a deal, several other teams, such as the Eagles and Seahawks, are in the market for safety help and could be after the former Alabama product.

“If something can’t get done then obviously, I have to weigh in my other options and see what else is the best situation,” McKinney said. “I really do want to be a Giant but if something can’t get figured out than we have to see what the next step is.”

Regardless of where McKinney plays, teams are well aware of what he brings to the table.

McKinney was one of just three players last season to play every defensive snap for his team. Along with his teammate Bobby Okereke, he played 1,128 defensive plays for the Giants.

A Giants captain each of the last two seasons, McKinney finished the 2023 season, having played all 17 games and totaled 116 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Along with his leadership and production, McKinney is one of the most versatile safeties in the game. He can play multiple coverages, line up in man-to-man, zone, slot, cover tight ends, and blitz.

Per Spotrac, McKinney has a projected market value of $10.4 million. He figures to be looking for more than that.