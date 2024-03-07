NFL free agency rumors: Eagles ‘might take a swing’ at signing Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is heading to free agency. While there might be a gentleman’s agreement between Barkley and the New York Giants that the running back offer the Giants a chance to match or exceed any offers he receives the team truthfully no longer controls where Barkley plays.

A report from FOX Sports on Wednesday indicated the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles could be a serious suitor for Barkley. Eagles’ running back De’Andre Swift is headed to free agency and, ironically, considered a potential replacement for Barkley in New York if he moves on.

Writing for FOX, Ralph Vacchiano said:

... several NFL sources believe [Eagles’ GM Howie] Roseman might take a swing at Saquon Barkley, who could be a huge boost to the Eagles offense as both a running back and receiver. He won’t go crazy with a contract, but he could swoop in if Barkley’s market isn’t as robust as he hopes.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post recently wrote this about the possibility of Barkley joining the Eagles:

GM Howie Roseman doesn’t make big investments in running backs, but he rents game-changers all the time. If Barkley is willing to take a one-year deal, he could fix some offensive shortcomings, stick it to the Giants twice, up his future value running through big holes and play for the favorite team of his Coplay, Pa., hometown.

The Eagles have always been considered a potential landing spot for Barkley. Oddsmakers have posted Philadelphia’s odds of signing Barkley at +1500, giving them a 6.2% chance of putting him in a green jersey.

Those same odds give the Giants a 45.5% chance of keeping Barkley, but that still means oddsmakers think there is a better chance he plays elsewhere.