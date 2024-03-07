Giants news, 3/7: Louis Riddick, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Louis Riddick blasts Giants for ‘flip-flopping’ on Daniel Jones
ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick is not a big supporter of Daniel Jones. He is, though, even less a fan of the way the New York Giants have treated the quarterback.
“He played six games this year. He was sacked 30 times in six games. Their pass block win rate’s in the bottom quarter of the NFL...Darren Waller is a guy who didn’t pan out for them the way they hoped. They have no weapons on the perimeter. And now all of a sudden now they’re done ... now they’re done with him and now they have buyer’s remorse and now they may be in the market for another quarterback.”
Riddick then turned his arrows toward the team’s head coach.
“Now Brian Daboll has gone from being a coach of the year to having turmoil throughout his staff, people leaving, people wanting to leave and the speculation now is about whether or not he’s coaching for his job. Isn’t that amazing how stuff can turn? And you wonder why the Giants have not been able to make some headway right now in the [NFC] East and be true contenders.
“When you have this kind of thing that is happening within one calendar year there’s no way you can make headway.”
Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard were unburdened by a second franchise tag. None are coming off major injuries. All are 27 or younger. All produced at least 1,100 yards from scrimmage last season.
And the league recently informed teams the salary cap would increase by an extra $30 million. If a veteran running back is ever going to get paid, this should theoretically be the time, right?
Why New York Giants Didn’t Tag Safety Xavier McKinney | Sports Illustrated
CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones believes the Giants’ decision was influenced by the New England Patriots decision to use the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger, an action that Jones believes “made McKinney more attractive to teams who may be willing to offer him a deal in a depressed safety market where the Giants wouldn’t match.”
2024 NFL Free Agency: Potential landing spots for top cornerbacks and safeties | PFF
21. S Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots. Dugger received the transition tag, so teams can still sign him to offer sheets in the hope of stealing him away from the Patriots, who may not be so inclined to match a hypothetical deal if it reaches a certain number.
151. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tennessee Titans. New Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen in this scenario recruits Murphy-Bunting to follow him from Tennessee, where recent draft picks like 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks started to show a lot of promise to close out the season. Depth is still needed, though.
185. S Taylor Rapp, Buffalo Bills. The Giants could be set to lose safety Xavier McKinney and need potentially several additions. Rapp is a good playmaker down in the box who could pair well with the rangy Jason Pinnock at free safety.
2024 NFL Draft odds suggest Giants flirting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy | New York Post
The Giants, who hold the No. 6 pick and four total picks in the top 70, now have the second-best odds to select McCarthy after being on the outskirts of the conversation only a few days ago.
They are now +500 on FanDuel Sportsbook to pick the Michigan quarterback, trailing only the Broncos (+470), who announced on Tuesday that they will release Russell Wilson and also hold the No. 12 pick in April’s draft.
