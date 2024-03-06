NFL free agency: Saquon Barkley landing spot odds

The NFL free agency period is just days away, with several big-name players set to hit the open market and potentially find new teams for next season.

One big name to watch is running back Saquon Barkley. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the Giants would not place the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl running back.

Although Barkley and the Giants are still keen on reaching a new deal, they will face competition as other teams will show interest in acquiring the former number two pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Empire Stakes recently released odds for which team Barkley may play in 2024, with the Giants having the highest odds of +120.

Based on their latest odds, the Houston Texans are the second favorite to sign Barkley, with odds of +600. The Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears are next, with odds of +1200. Following are the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, with odds of +1500. The New England Patriots have the lowest odds on the teams mentioned with +2000.

The now seventh-year back, who played under the franchise tag during the 2023 season, rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns and made 41 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

At 27 years old, the two-time Pro Bowler is ready to cash in on a long-term deal.