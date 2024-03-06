NFL free agency: How could the Giants replace Saquon Barkley?

The New York Giants opted not to exercise the franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley, who will become a free agent at the start of the new league year. The 27-year-old back rushed for 962 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with six touchdowns and caught 41 of 58 passes for 280 yards with four touchdowns.

Barkley could still return to the Giants, but he will receive the opportunity to pursue other options on the open market alongside Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, and other backs who have proven productive at times throughout their careers.

If the Giants and Barkley fail to find common ground, a replacement will be either drafted or added in free agency to complement or start over the combination of Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray, who have a collective 59 career carries.

Here’s a list of five running backs the Giants could sign in free agency at a discount:

Devin Singletary, Texans

The Giants are quite familiar with Singletary’s skill set. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll drafted the now 26-year-old in the third round of the 2019 draft. Singletary is 5-foot-7, 203pounds, and he ran a poor 40-yard-dash (4.66), but Brandon Beane of the Bills still selected him on Day 2

Singletary rushed for 2,560 yards (4.6 YPC) through three seasons in Daboll’s offense, with 14 rushing touchdowns. He then rushed for 4,438 yards and five touchdowns in 2023 with the Houston Texans, where he supplanted Dameon Pearce as the starting running back. He’s not the most exciting back in the league, but he’s consistent and, I would argue, underrated.

He has caught 209 of 256 career passes for 1,411 yards and four touchdowns. Familiarity and production are important, but he must fix his fumbling issues. Singletary has fumbled 14 times throughout his career, but only once with the Texans last season, where he received the most carries of his career (238) and rushed for the most yards of his career (986). If Shane Bowen has his say, he’ll likely vouch for Singletary. The former Bill rushed for 201 yards on 42 carries (4.7 YPC) in their two matchups last season.

Singletary has almost an even split of carries in power/gap and zone-rushing concepts. He has rushed 477 times in power/gap and 460 in zone. His combination of vision, tempo, and playing the cat & mouse game work to his advantage, allowing the back with less than desirable size and testing athleticism to thrive. He has a good feel for playing running back, which allows him to be successful. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Giants go in this discounted direction.

Spotrac.com has Singletary’s market value at $5.3 million average annual value on a three-year deal that would result in a total of $16.2 million. I’m not certain Singletary - even with his good 2023 campaign - will earn that payday in this free agent class. I think the Giants could probably get Singletary for a bit less, but slightly more than the one-year, $2.8-million deal he signed last year with Houston.

D’Onta Foreman, Bears

Foreman was never Frank Gore, but he gives off late-stage Frank Gore vibes. Gore, a likely future Hall of Famer, wouldn’t go away despite being written off several times due to age. Foreman isn’t old - he’s only 27 - but his career was shelved multiple times only for him to overcome the odds and produce.

Foreman was the Texans' third-round pick in 2017. Early in his second season, he tore his Achilles, and many believed his career was over. He returned in 2020 to play for the Tennessee Titans. He got his feet wet in 2020, rushing for just 95 yards (4.3 YPC), and it was a cool story - few running backs ever return from a torn Achilles.

However, in 2021, Foreman provided 137 carries to the Titans, where he averaged 4.6 YPC and had three touchdowns. He leveraged that success into a small one-year deal with the Panthers. He became their primary back after Carolina sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers. Foreman rushed for 913 yards (4.5 YPC) with five touchdowns on a bad football team. He rushed for over 100 yards on five occasions and had over twenty carries five times.

Foreman joined the Chicago Bears on a one-year, $1.5 million deal, with Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson as competition. After not dressing for multiple games, injuries materialized, and Foreman rushed for 425 yards (3.9 YPC) with four touchdowns; he did this while also rushing for negative six yards against Cleveland in his last game (Week 15).

Herbert returned, and Forman was relegated to the bench as the Bears looked to get Johnson more involved. Still, Foreman flashed from Week 6 to 14 in another bad situation, where Tyson Bagent started multiple games for an injured Justin Fields.

Spotrac.com has Foreman earning an AAV of $3 million. That’s too rich, in my opinion, for the Giants, but I’m unsure if Foreman will command that in this market. If he’s available for his previous contract (one-year, $1.5 million deal), then I’m interested, especially if the Giants are opting to not select another back, and want a veteran with some pass blocking experience.

Zack Moss, Colts

Zack Moss may not move the proverbial needle much, but he experienced a career season in Indianapolis last season. Moss rushed for 793 yards (4.3 YPC) with five touchdowns; he proved valuable when Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor was injured, and played a pivotal role spelling Taylor in the Colts offense. He also caught 27 of 35 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants’ front office and Moss have a history. Schoen was a part of the Buffalo Bills front office when they drafted Moss in the third round of the 2020 draft. The current 26-year-old spent two seasons in Daboll’s offense. However, Moss wasn’t exactly stellar during those two seasons. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry with four total touchdowns with 17 runs of more than 10 yards - he had 19 in this past season alone.

Moss wasn’t terrible with Daboll, but it’s fair to say he left some to be desired opposite Singletary in Daboll’s backfield. The presumed thought was he would be the short yardage back. He converted 38% of his inside-the-five-yard line rushing attempts into touchdowns, and it appeared like the coaching staff decided to use other options within the 5-yard line in his second season (2021).

Given their past together, I’m uncertain how Daboll and Schoen feel about Moss and his skillset. For all I know, they may love him. Regardless of that fact, the Giants quite possibly are in the market for a competent back capable of handling a lot of work, if necessary, and Moss proved to be that last season with the Colts. Similar to Singletary, this move wouldn’t shock me.

Gus Edwards, Ravens

Edwards is a downhill runner with a physical mentality and a knack for finding the end zone in Baltimore’s creative rushing attack. The 28-year-old rushed for 4.9 yards per carry on 3,395 yards with 26 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons; he averaged 4.1 YPC last season and 5.0 YPC in 2022, when he had a more limited role. He wasn’t used much in the passing game. Through his five seasons in Baltimore, he has 33 catches on 37 targets for 402 total touchdownless yards.

Edwards tore his ACL in practice before the 2021 season. The road to recovery was tough, but he was efficient when he returned in the latter half of the 2022 season. The 6’1, 238-pound back assumed the primary rushing role in 2023 after J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in Week 1. He was born in Liberia before he moved to Staten Island, New York, so he’s a local kid who spent his final collegiate season at Rutgers.

Edwards operated much more frequently in a power/gap/counter-rushing approach. Giants' new offensive line coach, Carmen Bricillo, combined gap and zone. The firing of Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels led to Josh Jacobs seeing much more action in a zone-oriented approach, which was more conducive to his skill set.

If the Giants were to pursue Edwards, Mike Kafka, Daboll, and Bricillo would devise an offense to maximize Edwards’ physical, downhill, rushing style. Some of Saquon Barkley’s best 2022 runs were power/gap downhill runs in Daboll’s offense.

Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots

I know, guys, but hear me out. It’s gross; the former Dallas Cowboys runner isn’t the same back he used to be, but the 28-year-old still proved competent, albeit unexciting, in a Patriots offense that was, frankly, very bad and inept last season. Elliott was mostly the 1B to Rhomandre Stevenson until Stevenson was hurt against the Giants in Week 12.

Elliott assumed the primary rushing role and finished the season with 89 carries in the final six weeks (15 carries per game). He was also an impactful receiver, catching 51 of 61 passes for 313 yards and two receiving touchdowns. His rushing was not great, but it was a bad situation! Elliott rushed for 643 yards (3.5 YPC) with three rushing touchdowns.

My interest in Elliott is flimsy because his efficiency is bad, and it was poor behind a much better Dallas Cowboys offense in 2022, where he only averaged 3.7 yards per carry. However, I don’t want to underestimate Elliott’s impact as a pass protector.

The Giants must replace Barkley and Matt Breida’s third-down ability for whoever is calling plays. That ability includes six-man protection and consistently identifying, locating, and executing pass blocks. Eric Gray was bad at this in college and throughout the preseason. Brightwell has four career pass blocks.

If New York selects a rookie quarterback, it’s imperative for them to find a capable running back who can pass protect, and Elliott is one of the best in that area; this applies to Daniel Jones starting as well, who will be recovering from a torn ACL.

Elliott signed a one-year $3-million contract last offseason. Spotrac.com has a market value of just $2.8 million for one year. Plenty of teams could be looking for a solid pass-protecting back like Elliott, but it may be at a cheaper price tag than what Spotrac listed. If that’s the case, I’m interested.