Louis Riddick blasts Giants for ‘flip-flopping’ on Daniel Jones

ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick is not a big supporter of Daniel Jones. He is, though, even less a fan of the way the New York Giants have treated the quarterback. In the wake of the rumor circulated by Rich Eisen that the Giants are “completely done” with Jones, Riddick lambasted the Giants on Wednesday.

“He played six games this year. He was sacked 30 times in six games. Their pass block win rate’s in the bottom quarter of the NFL,” said Riddick, pointing out the injuries on the offensive line and the lack of development from Evan Neal. “Darren Waller is a guy who didn’t pan out for them the way they hoped. They have no weapons on the perimeter. And now all of a sudden now they’re done ... now they’re done with him and now they have buyer’s remorse and now they may be in the market for another quarterback.”

.@LRiddickESPN went OFF on the Giants' treatment of Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/v8sCN0UnMC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 6, 2024

Riddick then turned his arrows toward the turmoil surrounding coach Brian Daboll.

“Now Brian Daboll has gone from being a coach of the year to having turmoil throughout his staff, people leaving, people wanting to leave and the speculation now is about whether or not he’s coaching for his job,” Riddick said. “Isn’t that amazing how stuff can turn? And you wonder why the Giants have not been able to make some headway right now in the [NFC] East and be true contenders. “When you have this kind of thing that is happening within one calendar year there’s no way you can make headway.”

Riddick said he has always “had my issues” with Jones.

“But when you have this kind of flip-flopping and these kind of 180 turns away from people and these kinds of structural deficiencies no wonder you can’t make up any ground,” Riddick said. “No wonder.”

That’s certainly great radio/TV. How much of that is on target? How much of that might be Riddick taking the chance to throw daggers at an organization that hired Dave Gettleman as GM instead of him a few years ago?

You will all have your own thoughts/opinions on that.