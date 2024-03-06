2024 NFL Draft prospect profile - Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville

The running back position has an interesting relationship with the NFL Scouting Combine. On one hand, the Combine struggles to test much of what makes running backs successful on game day.

It’s difficult to simulate the speed and chaos of real game situations on a practice field, and that’s where running backs really get to show off their vision, processing speed, and contact balance. However, it’s also difficult to avoid paying attention when runners have great workouts with strong measurables and performance in field drills.

Lousiville RB Isaac Guerendo doesn’t have much tape, with 132 of his 231 career carries coming last year — though he’s averaged at least 6 yards per carry in each of the last three years. However, had one of those workouts that makes people stand up go back to his tape.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but Guerendo tested out as one of the most athletic running backs to ever performa at the Combine.

The New York Giants could be in need of a running back come April, and they’ve made a concerted effort to add speed to their offense over the last year. Could that make Guerendo a target?

Prospect: Isaac Guerendo (23)

Games Watched: vs. Notre Dame (2023), vs. Duke (2023), vs. Kentucky (2023)

Measurables

Strengths

Athleticism

Open field running

Explosiveness

Receiving ability

Pass protection

Isaac Guerendo is an explosively athletic and versatile running back prospect.

Guerendo has an exceptional combination of size and athleticism at 6-foot, 220 pounds, with a 4.33-second 40 yard dash, 41 ½ inch vertical, and strong agility numbers as well. He shows his explosiveness and burst when he identifies a viable running lane, accelerating hard towards the line of scrimmage. His speed and explosiveness allows him to turn a glimmer of daylight into chunk yardage, and he can be very difficult for linebackers or defensive backs to bring down in the open field.

Guerendo was most effective in the passing game. He executes the routes he was asked to run well, generally being where he’s supposed to be, when he’s supposed to be there. He generally runs his routes such that he has an opportunity for yards after the catch and doesn’t put himself in position to force awkward turns upfield. Guerendo appears to be a natural “hands” catcher who presents a good target for his quarterback and frames the ball well. He looks to pluck the ball out of the air, rather than allow it into his frame.

He’s a capable pass protector as well as a useful receiving option. Guerendo does a good job of identifying pressure and stepping up to meet defenders in the hole. He makes good use of his size as a pass protector and is able to sustain his blocks – or at least lose slowly and give his quarterback time.

Guerendo generally plays with good competitive toughness throughout his game. He’s willing to take on contact, fights for yardage when he’s able, is a willing blocker, and plays hard away from the ball as misdirection.

Weaknesses

Vision

Short yardage running

Contact balance

Guerendo is an exceptional athlete, however he doesn’t consistently put himself in the best positions to show off that athleticism.

Guerendo’s vision as a runner isn’t exactly bad, but he can fail to anticipate defenders at the second level or be a bit slow to recognize (or react to) defenders who come up to fill running lanes. It wasn’t always his fault, as Louisville’s blocking occasionally left him with no room with which to work, however he found himself running right into defenders at times.

There were also occasions in which Guerendo went down too easily for a back his size. Despite being 6-foot, 220 pounds, he could be brought down by individual tacklers behind the line of scrimmage and occasionally tripped up by incidental contact. Likewise, he’s something of an upright runner who never really lowered his pads and pushed the pile in short-yardage situations.

At times it seemed that Guerendo was caught between trying to “out athlete” defenders or trying to run them over, and neither occurred.

Game Tape

Projection

As of right now, Isaac Guerendo projects as a rotational or third down back at the NFL level.

Guerendo’s athletic upside is incredibly intriguing, however projecting him into an offense isn’t as easy as his blend of size and athleticism would seem. He doesn’t quite have the vision necessary to excel in a zone scheme, nor does he have the contact balance and power to play in a man-gap scheme. Despite his age (24 in week 1), he’s an inexperienced back who averaged just 3.6 carries per game in college. He could blossom at the NFL level if a team has a defined vision for his development.

That said, he has definite upside as a receiver out of the backfield and could be best used in an offense that makes heavy use of running backs as receivers. He could be best in a “New West Coast” offense – such as the Rams, 49ers, or Dolphins – which weaponizes spacing and motion to create space for ball carriers. Guerendo is difficult for linebackers and defensive backs to bring down at the second level and is a definite big-play threat in the open field. The trick is getting him there.

Does he fit the Giants?

Potentially, though they’d need a plan for his usage and development

Final Word: An early Day 3 value