Giants news, 3/6: Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney are free agents, Daniel Jones, Rome Odunze, more headlines

The New York Giants will not use either the franchise or transition tags on safety Xavier McKinney, meaning the 24-year-old will become a free agent. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo.

There had been speculation the Giants would use the transition tag on McKinney at a cost of $13.815 million. That would have allowed McKinney to shop his services to other teams once the free agent negotiating window opens on March 13. The Giants, though, would have had the right to match any offer that McKinney received.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Giants would not use a second consecutive franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. That means that unless a deal is reached between Barkley and the Giants before the negotiating window opens on March 13 that Barkley will become a free agent.

BBV’s Ed Valentine took to YouTube to give his thoughts:

New York Giants Salary Cap Space: $38.289 million

Two Giants rivals, the Eagles and Cowboys, are among the potential suitors for Saquon Barkley in 2024 NFL free agency. Here's a list of five teams.

The door isn't closed on a Barkley return to New York, but now the star RB finally has a chance to gauge his value on the open market.

Bill Barnwell thinks Saquon Barkley stands the best chance of being the only running back on the market to earn more than the $10 million per season benchmark set for the league's top backs.

"Some sources I talked to think the Giants' Saquon Barkley has the best chance to clear the $10 million-per-year mark. Barkley is looking for more than that, and it's possible he could get closer to what he's looking for."

Former Giant named high school coach of the year

Rich Seubert named Somerset County Coach of the Year



: https://t.co/f6nfuBAhX1 pic.twitter.com/Hudfv9wKkj — New York Giants (@Giants) March 5, 2024

New York Giants: Jonah Jackson, OG, Detroit. New York desperately needs help along the offensive line, and especially on the interior. Jackson seems unlikely to be retained by Detroit given the Lions' outlay elsewhere along the front, and he is a quality starter who would be a big help at a position of major need for the Giants.

The sixth overall pick would be a steep price to pay, even for a wide receiver as talented as Higgins. But the Giants have a pair of second-rounders (No. 39 and No. 47) after dealing defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks last year.

That could be enough to get a deal done, and with $32.6 million in cap space per Over the Cap, New York has the cheese to break Higgins off a chunk of cheddar.

New York Giants: LB Bobby Okereke. The former Colt produced his highest-graded season (79.6) as a pro with the Giants, largely due to his innate coverage ability. Okereke piled up 14 coverage stops to go with six forced incompletions and a pair of interceptions, contributing to his fantastic 82.3 grade, the second-highest mark among Giants defenders.

While Saquon is likely on the move, Daniel Jones is not. His contract makes that impossible and the expectation is that, assuming health, Jones is the starting QB for the New York Football Giants on opening day, even if the G-Men take a quarterback in the draft. Also, one sleeper to watch for is Jalin Hyatt. Forced to play outside much of his rookie year, this year Hyatt will play in the slot a lot more, which is his natural position from college, where he is much more comfortable.

“He fits ‘the mold,’” Boomer said of McCarthy. “Eli Manning, Daniel Jones, kind of understated, definitely a leader, but not somebody who is going to be out there like Baker Mayfield was in Cleveland. He’s not gonna be doing a million commercials or all that stuff. He’s not gonna embarrass the franchise....Do they do it at No. 6, or do they trade out of there, get a couple assets, and still be able to take him in the top 15 if that’s the case?”

Mock draft

6. New York Giants select JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan. Let’s get weird! McCarthy is a good athlete at the position who can throw off play action and flashes nice arm strength between the hashes, but might need a year to refine the nuances of his game. The Giants need a reset at the QB position and Daniel Jones’ contract has an out after 2025. McCarthy can be the QB of the future in New York after Jones’ time is up and in 2025 the Giants can surround him with more talent.

6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington. This year's group of wide receivers is stacked, particularly at the top, where someone like Washington's Rome Odunze could be the WR1 in almost any other class. So the chance to land him just outside of the top five is exciting for a team that hasn't a featured a 1,000-yard receiver since the 2018 campaign.

"Odunze is the perfect receiver to fill out the Giants' receiving corps," B/R's Derrik Klassen said. "While he can line up anywhere, Odunze is a real-deal outside receiver with size (6'3", 212 lbs), ball skills and silky-smooth route-running ability.

39. IOL Jordan Morgan, Arizona; 47. (via Seattle): S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

70. DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

6. New York Giants: Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT, Penn State. I was tempted to take Malik Nabers here, but if the plan is to roll with Daniel Jones for another season, there has to be some questions answered along the offensive line. Olu Fashanu is just 21 years old, he's insanely athletic and he would've been a top-10 pick had he come out a year ago.

6) New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. From talking to various scouting sources recently, they expect three receivers to go off the board within the top-10 selections, and it’s close between Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze in terms of grades when polling various teams. So, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Odunze go off the board here instead of Nabers.

However, as we’ve written in previous mocks, the LSU pass catcher would be the team’s “X” receiver for years to come. They can address the other positions in free agency and as the 2024 NFL Draft progresses.

6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze. New York will surely take a long look at Malik Nabers at this spot, but if the Giants are looking to build their receiver room like it’s a basketball team, Odunze might be the better fit. The former Washington star is a prototypical X receiver who combines speed, separation skill, and jump-ball prowess. With Jalin Hyatt stretching the field and Wan’Dale Robinson creating mismatches underneath, Odunze can give Daniel Jones a go-to guy on the outside who can win on third downs and in the red zone.

