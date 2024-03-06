Giants Reacts Survey: Should the Giants draft J.J. McCarthy at No. 6?

It seems we’ve stepped into a time machine and gone back to 2018.

The New York Giants are at the top of the draft following a very disappointing season that started out with sky-high expectations. They’re also potentially faced with a looming quarterback decision.

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the quarterback position for the Giants. Multiple highly connected insiders and draft experts have reiterated the Giants’ interest in the position and even marked them as a team to watch or a potential trade up. And not only did Giants’ GM Joe Schoen personally scout every top QB prospect at least once (and usually a couple times) during the 2023 season, the Giants have also formally met with each of the top prospects as well.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy was one of the stars of the combine and he’s seen his draft stock rise considerably over the course of 2023 and into 2024. He’s also been connected to the Giants, since it’s unlikely that they will have the chance to draft UNC QB Drake Maye (who’s likely the apple of the Giants’ eye).

Coaches and evaluators have raved about McCarthy’s work ethic, leadership, processing, and football IQ. Likewise, he has plenty of athleticism himself and arm strength.

McCarthy has some mechanical issues that would need to be addressed, mostly when throwing outside the numbers to the left. That’s not foreign territory for Daboll, who had to rebuild Josh Allen’s throwing mechanics from the ground up over his first two years in the NFL. There’s obviously an opportunity cost to selecting a quarterback as opposed to another position.

So, leaving aside the possible necessity that the Giants would have to trade up to secure a quarterback, would you want to see the Giants select McCarthy at sixth overall?

