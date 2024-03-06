NFL free agency: LB options for the Giants this offseason

The New York Giants spent big at the linebacker position last offseason, and it was a move that they desperately needed to make after dismal linebacker play through the 2022 season. New York signed former Indianapolis Colts’ linebacker Bobby Okereke to a four-year, $40-million deal with $ 21.8 million guaranteed.

Not only did Okereke stabilize the position group, but he proved to be one of the more vocal leaders on the team. He also assisted in the growth of young second-year linebacker Micah McFadden, who developed substantially last season.

New York now presumably has two starting linebackers, but could still use defensive depth and special teams assets. Isaiah Simmons, Jarrad Davis, Cam Brown, and Carter Coughlin are set to be free agents, leaving just Darrian Beavers and Dyontae Johnson behind Okereke and McFadden; neither Beavers or Johnson have taken a professional defensive snap.

The Giants won’t be looking for a starting-caliber linebacker again in free agency, but they’ll likely poke around the market in an attempt to round out their roster. Here are five possible free-agent targets at the linebacker position:

Azeez Al-Shaair, Titans

His experience in Shane Bowen’s system is just one reason to welcome this addition. Al-Shaair played the most snaps of any Titans’ defender last season, and he recorded 163 total tackles in 2023. Prior to that, he played four seasons in San Francisco under DeMeco Ryans.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Al-Shaair has 362 total tackles to his name, with 20 for a loss, nine of which occurred last season. He also has two interceptions, 11 passes defended, four sacks, and 33 pressures, 12 of which manifested in Bowen’s system. He also had 56 STOPs last season, which tied Okereke for ninth in the NFL.

Al-Shaair missed 22 tackles, a 12.3% missed tackle rate which isn’t terrible; Okereke, on the other hand, only missed 12 tackles - a missed tackle rate of just 7.7%.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year, $5-million contract with $ 3.17 million guaranteed last offseason. His combination of range and versatility, as well as his knowledge of Bowen’s system, make him a possible target for Joe Schoen this offseason, at the right price, of course.

Nicholas Morrow, Eagles

Morrow spent one season with the Eagles, where he played 834 defensive snaps in Sean Desai and Matt Patricia’s peculiar 2023 defense. Philadelphia signed Morrow to a one-year $1.09 million contract with no guaranteed money. Pro Football Focus had this to say about Philadelphia’s contract with Morrow after the now 28-year-old LB signed with them:

“I like Nicholas Morrow. I can’t believe Philly got him for a minimum contract,” Spielberger told SI.com’s Eagles Today. “I didn’t think he was going to sign a huge contract but I thought he would be similar to Kyzir White [last season], one-year, $3 million, some incentives, that type of contract.”

Morrow received that same contract from the Chicago Bears in 2022. Morrow recorded 116 tackles, 11 for a loss, and two passes defended, along with eight pressures for the Bears in 2022; he then recorded 95 tackles, 12 for a loss, five passes defended, and three sacks last year for Philadelphia.

Morrow spent the first four years of his career in Las Vegas. He has 4,340 career snaps under his belt, with 465 total tackles, 43 for a loss, 27 passes defensed, and three interceptions. He also recorded 46 career pressures.

He’s productive, has started, and is still young with a solid athletic baseline. If he’s available for the contract he signed last season with Philadelphia, then he would be a huge bargain. Morrow could view the Giants as a possible starting spot, if he believes he can earn a role opposite of Okereke, but he’ll likely have other suitors where the path to defensive snaps is more apparent.

Zach Cunningham, Eagles

Another 2023 Philadelphia Eagle makes the list. Cunningham is entering his age 30 season; the 2017 second-round pick played 717 snaps for the Eagles last year, while recording 85 tackles, two for a loss, four passes defended, and seven total pressures in 13 games.

Cunningham spent a season and a half in Bowen’s system from 2021-2022, but he missed much of the latter season with an injury; he also missed parts of the 2023 season with hamstring and knee issues.

The Texans signed Cunningham to a four-year, $58-million contract in 2020, but waived him in the following season, and he with Bowen and the Titans. His struggles to stay healthy led to his release, and the lone season he played with the Eagles last year.

Cunningham’s 6-3, 234-pound frame, with 96th percentile arm length (34 ⅜ inches) was always something that intrigued me. Length helped entice the Giants to sign Okereke last offseason, albeit Okereke is a more consistent and reliable player than Cunningham.

Nevertheless, Cunningham has 705 career tackles, 31 for a loss, 23 passes defended, 6.5 sacks, and 53 career pressures. He is coming off a one-year, $1.08 million contract, which would be something to, at least, entertain if he’s available at that price during the 2024 free agent period.

Blake Cashman, Texans

I watched entirely too much Blake Cashman college tape when I was covering the Golden Gophers for Yahoo Sports, so I may be a bit biased. Cashman has a nose for the football, is very physical at the point of attack, and is excellent inside the tackle box, but his T-Rex arms (30 ⅛ inches) helped drop him to the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

Cashman was drafted by the New York Jets. He played 460 snaps through his three seasons in New York, most of which were during his rookie season before he signed with the Texans. He played under Lovie Smith and DeMeco Ryans the last two seasons in Houston, and he thrived in Ryans system where he notched 106 tackles, nine for a loss, five passes defended, and two sacks.

His 655 total defensive snaps were a career high, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the fourth highest linebacker that played at least 50% of their team’s plays, per total defensive grade. Cashman is only 27-years-old, and he’s 6-1, 237 pounds. He could be a cheaper option for needed depth at linebacker, with the potential to earn a starting spot.

Tyrel Dodson, Bills

Joe Schoen and the Buffalo Bills signed Dodson as a rookie free agent out of Texas A&M in 2019. The 6-foot, 237-pound linebacker filled in well for Matt Milano and an injured Bills’ linebacker corps in 2023, where he recorded 74 tackles, eight for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

He mostly played special teams throughout his career, where he’s been active for 59 games through four seasons. He has 143 tackles, 11 for a loss, four passes defended, and 20 pressures in his career. Pro Football Focus graded Dodson as one of the highest linebackers in the league.

Dodson did miss 13 tackles in 2023, which was a 13.7% rate, but he had 41 STOPs, and only committed one penalty - the only penalty he’s committed in his career. The bell rang, and Dodson answered in 2023 - will Schoen pick up his phone and give the 25-year-old’s agent a call?