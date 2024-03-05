Xavier McKinney won’t be tagged by New York Giants, will become a free agent

The New York Giants will not use either the franchise or transition tags on safety Xavier McKinney, meaning the 24-year-old will become a free agent. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Giants would not use a second consecutive franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. That means that unless a deal is reached between Barkley and the Giants before the negotiating window opens on March 13 that Barkley will become a free agent.

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly franchise-tagging Antoine Winfield at a cost of $17.1 million fully guaranteed. McKinney should command a deal somewhere below whatever Winfield’s value ends up being.

The Giants said last week they want McKinney back.

“Xavier’s another player that we’d like to have back,” Schoen said at the Combine. “He’s 24 years old, he was a captain, played a hundred percent of the snaps. And we think a lot of X.”

There had been speculation the Giants would use the transition tag on McKinney at a cost of $13.815 million. That would have allowed McKinney to shop his services to other teams once the free agent negotiating window opens on March 13. The Giants, though, would have had the right to match any offer that McKinney received.

Instead, McKinney will be free to shop his services to the highest bidder without the Giants having the right to match.

A recent report from NFL insider Tony Pauline indicated that McKinney could be expected to seek $17-18 million annually, but was unlikely to get that much.

The New England Patriots also placed the transition tag on safety Kyle Duggar on Tuesday. Prior to that, the transition tag had not been used since Kenyon Drake was tagged by the Arizona Cardinals. He eventually signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.