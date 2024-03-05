2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

The New York Giants will be changing their defensive philosophy in 2024, switching to a more zone focused scheme under new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. The Giants just drafted Deonte Banks in the first round a year ago, but could be in the position of needing another starting cornerback.

If so, they might take a look at Cam Hart out of Notre Dame. Hart has elite length for the position, as well as the traits to succeed in a zone-based defense. Could that put him on their radar?

Prospect: Cam Hart (5)

Games Watched: vs. North Carolina (2023), vs. Ohio State (2023), vs. Louisville (2023), vs. USC (20230

Measurables

Strengths

Length

Quickness

Football IQ

Communication

Zone play

Cam Hart is a tall, long, smart, and athletic cornerback prospect.

Hart has rare length for the position and he uses it well. Hart is effective in off coverage thanks to his length as well as good quickness for his height and a solid closing burst. He isn’t an elite athlete, but he has enough long-speed and is able to match up with most receivers when playing off coverage. Hart’s explosive lower body allows him to get into motion quickly after transitioning from his backpedal, while his speed is enough to keep most receivers from pulling away from him

Hart appears to be a smart player with a high football IQ. He’s very communicative before the snap, coordinating with his teammates and making sure everyone is on the same page in the secondary. He played all over the Notre Dame secondary, lining up on the left and right sides, in the slot, and in a wide variety of coverage shells. Hart is disciplined in coverage, and isn’t pulled out of position by misdirection while also anticipating and navigating schemed traffic (ie: rub routes) well. He’s quick to pick up receivers entering his coverage zones while also smooth in passing them off to his teammates as they exit. Hart also does a good job of reading cues – such as quarterbacks’ eyes or receivers hands – to anticipate when and where the ball is going.

He’s a willing run defender who takes on blockers on the perimeter and offers good effort in pursuit. Likewise, he isn’t afraid of contact and uses his length well to make plays on the ball when he has the opportunity.

Weaknesses

Fluidity

“Grabby-ness”

Man coverage

Hart’s length is an asset in most areas of his game, but it can work against him in close quarters.

He’s an inherently high-cut and “leggy” corner, and that can work against him in tight man coverage. He can struggle dropping his hips to lower his center of gravity to get in a tight backpedal or when changing direction. Likewise, it can slow him a bit transitioning from his backpedal to running downfield. Quick and agile receivers can give him particular trouble in tight coverage.

Hart knows to use his length to his advantage in man coverage, however he can also get “grabby” in man coverage. He doesn’t have stiff hips or slow feet compared to an average corner, but Hart’s length means that he would need exceptional feet and fluidity to be a great man coverage corner (a la Sauce Gardner).

And while Hart is a willing run defender, he needs to get better at shedding blocks. He can get tied up with blockers on the perimeter, particularly with big or strong receivers who are able to overcome his length advantage.

Game Tape

Projection

Cam Hart projects as a potential starting corner for a team that primarily plays zone coverages.

Hart has excellent measurables for a zone corner, with the kind of length usually seen in elite press-man corners. However, his football IQ, communication skills, burst, and ability to disrupt at the catch point could make him a useful and versatile player for a team that uses Cover 2, Cover 3, Cover 4. Hart could also allow a defense to use more hybrid coverages such as Cover 6, 7, or 8 shells that blend aspects of more basic schemes on different sides of the field.

Hart doesn’t quite have the traits to be a full time press-man corner at the NFL level, and that could hurt his draft stock for some teams. He has enough athleticism to play off-man coverage and help his defense disguise shells – or play pattern matching coverage rules that turn zone coverage into man coverage. However, he probably shouldn’t be asked to play tight man coverage against athletic receivers at the NFL level.

Whether or not a given team views Cam Hart as a starter, developmental prospect, or a depth piece will likely depend on their defensive system and philosophy.

Does he fit the Giants?

Potentially. It will depend on how the Giants structure their new defensive scheme.

Final Word: A later Day 2 value