Giants reportedly won’t tag RB Saquon Barkley — what it means

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and others, the New York Giants will not use the franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley.

As free agency approaches, Barkley is expected to hit the open market.

Last season, Barkley received the franchise tag, but negotiations for a long-term deal fell through. As a result, the now 27-year-old back played under the tag for $10.1 million in the 2023 season.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Barkley is expected to have a “strong market” and will be among the top free agents available this month.

Barkley was selected as the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and had a remarkable start to his career.

In his rookie season, he surpassed all expectations by racking up 1,307 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He set an NFL record for having the most receptions by a rookie running back with 91 and amassing 721 receiving yards with four touchdowns. He received the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and Pro Bowl honors.

However, injuries have impacted his career to some extent. Despite his recurring injuries and a potential end to his Giants career, Barkley has still managed to amass an impressive 5,211 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns in his six seasons with the Giants. Additionally, he has recorded 288 receptions for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The free agent running back market could include Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard and D’Andre Swift.

In other news, the Giants may use the transition tag on free agent safety Xavier McKinney. According to Schultz, a “decision is still unfolding” on the veteran safety.