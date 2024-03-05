Russell Wilson will be available, should the New York Giants be interested?

If the New York Giants truly are “absolutely done” with with quarterback Daniel Jones, should Russell Wilson be on their radar?

The Denver Broncos have informed the 35-year-old Wilson he will be released at the start of the 2024 league year on March 13 after two rocky seasons in Denver.

The Giants have admitted that they have to address the quarterback position this offseason. Jones is expected to be the starter, but has had neck injuries in two of the last three seasons and is rehabbing a torn ACL. There remains no guarantee he will be ready to start the 2024 season, although the Giants have been optimistic.

There is, of course, also the matter of performance. Four of Jones’ five NFL seasons have been largely unsatisfactory. How much blame Jones should shoulder for that is debatable, but the fact is that the overall performance by Jones and the Giants’ offense during most of his tenure has not been good enough.

Jones has one year of guaranteed money left on his four-year, $160 million contract, with $22.21 million in dead money if the Giants decide to move on in 2025.

There has been heavy speculation that the Giants are seriously considering selecting a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft, setting themselves up for a Jones-less future beginning in 2025.

What of 2024, though? The Giants could plow ahead with Jones, a middling veteran backup and a young quarterback they hope to develop for full-time duty beginning in 2025. Or, they could shoot higher in the short term.

Wilson experienced just one losing season, 2021, in 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He was a Pro Bowler nine times and went to two Super Bowls, winning a title in the 2012-2013 season.

In Denver, Wilson’s teams went just 11-19 over two seasons. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired after one year following the 2022 season, and Wilson never seemed like the quarterback current coach Sean Payton wanted to build with.

Wilson could be attractive as a short-term option, largely because of the finances. The Broncos are taking on a whopping $85 million in dead money to move on from him. Wilson has offset language in his contract, meaning any team signing him would only have to pay him the veteran minimum while the rest of his money would come from what he is still owed by Denver.

Valentine’s View

I am a ‘no’ vote on Wilson. I believe the best post-Jones path forward for the Giants is with a young quarterback on a rookie deal.

I would favor drafting a quarterback, signing someone clearly brought in to be a backup rather that someone who would turn Jones into an extremely expensive backup and allow Jones to try and build some trade value on the field during the 2024 season.

GM Joe Schoen consistently says he wants to build something with the Giants that can bring about sustained success. Signing Wilson would be a short-term move that wouldn’t do that, and might not even lead to success in 2024.