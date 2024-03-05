NFL free agency: Will Giants tag either Saquon Barkley or Xavier McKinney?

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to apply franchise or transition tags to prospective free agents. With that in mind, let’s check in on what we know — and don’t know — about key New York Giants free agents Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney.

Big bucks might not be there for Barkley

It would be surprising if the Giants used the franchise tag, at a one-year cost of $12.1 million against the salary cap, on Barkley for a second consecutive season. GM Joe Schoen, clearly not wanting to limit his options said during the NFL Scouting Combine that “I wouldn’t say the franchise tag is off the table.”

Schoen pointed out that with the 2024 cap exploding to $255.4 million that the $12.1 million tag is barely more than the $11.9 million first-time tag for running backs this season.

Still, it seems unlikely that the Giants would be willing to use that much of their cap space, which will be just above $38 million when the release of guard Mark Glowinski hits the books, on the veteran running back.

It seems more likely they would like to sign Barkley to a multi-year deal at a far lower cap number.

There is a free agent glut on the already depressed running back market, though, and even though there has been some sentiment that Barkley might end up the highest paid among Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and the other backs on the market, he also might not find an offer equal to the deal that would reportedly have paid him $11 million annually with about $23 million guaranteed a year ago.

There is, in fact, a belief that Barkley will be fortunate to hit $10 million a year.

At the Combine, Schoen sounded like a man comfortable with putting a number — his number — in front of Barkley and letting him decide whether to take it or try to find better on the open market.

“I think we’ve all grown, Saquon, myself, the organization, through the last 12, 13, 14 months,” Schoen said. “Saquon may be in a different place now than he was then in terms of understanding the market and the business side of it.”

If Barkley does reach free agency, which begins on March 13, the Houston Texans have been widely speculated to be a front-runner for his services. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are also considered to be potential fits.

What will McKinney’s price tag be?

McKinney believes he is one of the game’s best safeties, and wants to get paid as such. Do the Giants agree?

“Xavier’s another player that we’d like to have back,” Schoen said at the Combine. “He’s 24 years old, he was a captain, played a hundred percent of the snaps. And we think a lot of X.”

Schoen knows that new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen relied on good safety play while he held that role with the Tennessee Titans.

“They had two good safeties there with [Malik] Hooker and [Kevin] Byard for years,” Schoen said. “Those guys played at a high level and both of ‘em got second contracts with Tennessee. So safety’s gonna be important part of his defense.”

Will McKinney be one of those important parts?

The franchise tag for safeties is $17.123 million. It seems unlikely the Giants would use it for McKinney.

NFL Insider Tony Pauline reported recently that McKinney is expected to ask for top-tier safety money on a long-term deal. He wrote:

Many believe if [Antoine] Winfield gets a contract upwards of $20 million annually, McKinney would ask for something in the range of $17.5 million to $18 million annually, though few believe he ends up with a deal that big.

Pro Football Focus projects a four-year, $54 million deal ($13.5 million annually) for McKinney, with $30 million guaranteed.