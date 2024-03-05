Giants news, 3/5: J.J. McCarthy, Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Valentine Views: The buzz about J.J. McCarthy and the Giants

Fresh back from the combine, BBV’s Ed Valentine talks about the realistic possibility J.J. McCarthy could end up being the quarterback the Giants target in the 2024 NFl Draft, and chats with veteran NFL analyst Mike Tanier.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

"All it takes is one team, one deal to reset a market and change things."

Barkley and Jacobs are facing deja vu after trying to negotiate extensions with their teams before being franchise tagged last offseason. Each ended up signing one-year deals ahead of training camp. Pollard is in a similar position, though he played on the $10.1 million tag last year. Ekeler, meanwhile, got the Chargers to add $1.75 million in reachable incentives to the $6.25 million he was set to make in the final year of his contract.

Xavier McKinney, despite his faults, was a key piece to the Giants’ defense in 2023, taking every single snap on the season while producing career-best numbers. Allowing him to walk would create another massive hole GM Joe Schoen has to plug and with limited money to spread around, it’s better suited for an every-snap player than an oft-injured running back looking for an above-market salary.

Kayvon Thibodeaux wants in on NFL gambling money

Extra game = more sports betting.

Why would we settle for an extra week off, rather than a a profit share. Win/lose or draw owners & nfl personnel make money off gambling….lets talk about it. — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) March 4, 2024

Giants general manager Joe Schoen, two years ago, inherited a mostly terrible offensive line from his predecessor, Dave Gettleman.

After two offseasons on the job, Schoen has failed to improve the situation. And if he doesn’t actually make some competent line acquisitions this offseason — in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft — he might be toast.

What the Giants decide to do with the No. 6 pick will be fascinating to watch given the needs for the roster and also the quarterback situation due to the ACL rehab of Daniel Jones. GM Joe Schoen said the quarterback has had no setbacks and has been throwing. While Schoen said he has faith in Jones as the team’s starting quarterback, that doesn’t mean the team hasn’t been associated with quarterbacks. But if there’s a trade up, it feels more likely closer to the draft than entering free agency as the team still learns about potential prospects.

The New York Giants reportedly explored a potential run at Mike Evans before the Pro Bowl wideout agreed to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the free-agent period.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the Giants "never seemed they were going to be players at the top of [Evans'] market" but may be signaling a potential move for a veteran wide receiver. New York, which has the No. 6 pick, has been tabbed as one of the likeliest teams to take a wide receiver in the first round this year.

70. LB AzeezAl-Shaair, Tennessee Titans. New Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was the Titans' defensive coordinator in 2023, and finding a running mate for linebacker Bobby Okereke will be important—the duo would form one of the better run-defending linebacker tandems in the NFL.

109. LB Tyrel Dodson, Buffalo Bills. Giants general manager Joe Schoen was a member of the front office that added Dodson as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and he finally got to showcase his skills in 2023 following a bunch of injuries. New York may need to focus its real spending in the trenches, so the team adds a low-cost, agile backer with familiarity.

162. LB Zach Cunningham, Philadelphia Eagles. New Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen added Cunningham off waivers in 2021 and kept him aboard for 2022. Cunningham is still a very capable run defender who can shed tackles and make plays around the line of scrimmage.

Albert Breer wrote “The Las Vegas Raiders and Giants are two teams I’ve heard have been asking around on a trade-up for a quarterback. It makes sense for both to research the possibility.

The quarterback who several scouts and executives believe would really pique the Giants’ interest in this scenario is [Drake] Maye.

“He’s a stud,” said a scout who has seen him play several times and knows the Giants well. “I would take him over Daniels. He would fit what [coach Brian Daboll] does. I can see that happening.”

