Rich Eisen: Giants ‘absolutely done’ with Daniel Jones

At this time of year, take everything you hear about your favorite NFL team with a grain of salt. Still, when a highly-respected and well-connected insider says something juicy, you should probably pay attention. Like when Rich Eisen goes on his show and says the New York Giants are “absolutely done” with Daniel Jones.

Eisen dropped that bomb during his show on Monday.

“The Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones,” Eisen said. “Might have to play him this year, but that ain’t it, and they feel that ain’t it. The words I heard at the Combine multiples times were buyers remorse.”

Eisen’s remarks about Jones start at the 4:20 mark:

GM Joe Schoen insisted last week at the Combine that “I have faith in Daniel as our starting quarterback.”

Maybe that is true. Maybe, though, it is just what Schoen has to say right now because Jones has $36 million in guaranteed salary in 2024, carries a $47.105 million cap hit and would cost the Giants $69.315 million to cut.

Co-owner John Mara said when he hired Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll before the 2022 season that he wanted those two to make the ultimate decision regarding Jones and the future of the quarterback position for the Giants.

All of the smoke coming out of Indianapolis during the Combine about the Giants exploring the idea of trading up to No. 3 for Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, or perhaps taking the J.J. McCarthy plunge at No. 6, has to mean something. At the least, it means there are many well-connected people around the league who think the Giants have come to the “that ain’t it” conclusion about Jones and don’t want their futures to rest in his hands.