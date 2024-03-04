2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

For a long time, the tight end class in the 2024 NFL Draft was a one-horse race, with a pack of prospects trailing somewhere behind the leader.

But over the course of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Penn State tight end Theo Johnson separated himself. Johnson was obviously a big, versatile tight end on tape, but he was largely relegated to blocking duties. Relatively few passes went his way, and he wasn’t afforded many opportunities to show off just how athletic he is.

That all changed at the Combine, when Johnson had one of the most impressive workouts of the weekend. And as a result a much broader audience is going back to his tape.

The New York Giants could really use another long term answer at tight end, particularly one with a complete skill set. Could that be Johnson? Or has he worked himself out of the Giants’ range?

Prospect: Theo Johnson (84)

Games Watched: vs. Illinois (2023), vs. Iowa (2023), vs. Ohio State (2023), vs. Michigan (2023)

Measurables

(note: 6061 translates to 6-foot, 6 1/8 inches tall. 1005 is 10 feet, 5 inches)

Strengths

Size

Athleticism

Versatility

Competitive toughness

Ball Skills

Blocking

Theo Johnson is a big, tall, long, versatile, and exceptionally athletic tight end.

Johnson has a prototypical frame for an NFL tight end at 6-foot-6, 259 pounds while also having great speed and explosiveness. Penn State took advantage of his athleticism by lining him up all over their offense, to the point where a given play is like playing a game of “Where’s Theo?”

Johnson played the classic “Y” tight end, detached tight end, H-back, fullback, running back, slot receiver, and wide receiver. In short, Johnson played just about every position but quarterback. We can’t even say that he didn’t play offensive tackle, as Johnson was frequently asked to block with the linemen. He’s a good, solid blocker as well, and was reliable in both pass protection and run blocking.

He blocks with solid leverage, settling into a good stance with a wide base and good hip level in pass protection. Johnson does a good job of losing (very) slowly against most edge defenders, and can overwhelm off-ball linebackers. Likewise, Johnson does a good job in the running game as well. He generally blocks with good leverage, placing his hands well, uncoiling his hips and driving his legs. While he doesn’t create much movement when blocking defensive linemen, Johnson appears to relish the opportunity to bully linebackers and defensive backs at the second level.

Johnson didn’t get many opportunities to catch the ball in Penn State’s offense, but he has evident upside as a receiver. He does a good job of throwing chip blocks as he releases into his routes and has very quick feet at the top of his routes. Johnson is quick to locate the ball in the air and is a natural “hands” catcher. He extends to pluck the ball out of the air and is able to make difficult catches away from his frame.

Weaknesses

Lower body fluidity

Balance

Receiving experience

Johnson’s greatest weakness comes from the fact that he wasn’t a primary, or even secondary, option in the Penn State offense. He didn’t crack 30 receptions until his senior season when he had just 34, after 19 and 20 the previous two years.

Johnson wasn’t asked to catch many passes and it could take him a bit to adjust to being a larger part of an offense. That could be particularly true if he lands in a more sophisticated offense that asks him to run a broader route tree.

He’s also a big, tall player and while he’s a fantastic athlete, he still moves like a big player. He has some slight stiffness in his hips and is a bit mechanical when changing directions. He can also show some slight issues with balance in space, with his feet going out from under him if he has to change directions in close quarters.

Game Tape

Projection

Theo Johnson projects as a starting tight end with schematic diversity.

Every team could use a tight end with Johnson’s size, athleticism, and versatility. He can be the sole tight end in an 11-personnel package as a receiver or extrablocker, as well as work opposite a receiving or blocking tight end in a 12-personnel package. Johnson is already a solid blocker who can help a team in pass protection and the run game immediately as a rookie.

Johnson has upside as a receiving option, and can be a solid check-down option, stretch the field vertically, or an option on tight end screens. That said, he’s just scratching the surface of his potential as a receiving threat and better technique could really unleash his athletic upside.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes.

Final Word: An early second round value.