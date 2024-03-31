2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Calen Bullock, S, USC

USC safety Calen Bullock is going to be a fascinating player to follow over the course of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bullock was highly regarded coming into the 2023 season, but never really took the next step expected of him during the season. It didn’t help that USC’s defense was particularly bad as a whole, and he didn’t have much help around him.

However, Bullock is also a playmaker with good length and fluidity for the safety position. That might offset the general devaluing safeties as a whole have seen in the draft. The New York Giants, meanwhile could be in the market for a safety in the draft after letting Xavier McKinney leave in free agency.

Could Bullock fit the bill and help the Giants’ secondary?

Prospect: Calen Bullock (7)

Games Watched: vs. San Jose State (2023), vs. Notre Dame (2023), vs. Utah (2023), vs. Washington (2023)

Measurables

Strengths

Length

Athleticism

Ball skills

Coverage

Playmaking

Calen Bullock is a long, athletic, and competitive free safety prospect.

Bullock has very good length for the position at 6-foot-2, with 32 ½ inch arms, and his length is evident on tape. He’s also a very good athlete for the safety position, with good long speed, quick feet, and fluid hips in coverage. He has the ability to stick in man coverage on tight ends, running backs, and even receivers, as well as the range to patrol the deep center field as a single-high safety.

He uses his length well at the catch point to play around or through receivers. Bullock’s closing burst and long arms allow him to make plays from a good distance while also playing around or through the receiver. He’s very disruptive at the catch point, with 15 passes defensed and 9 interceptions over the last three years – including a pick six in each of the last two seasons.

Bullock has good recognition in zone coverage and flashes a very quick downhill trigger. He isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty in the running game and can come flying to the ball when he correctly diagnoses plays underneath.

Weaknesses

Mass

Play strength

Run defense

Awareness

Bullock is long, but he also has a lanky build and lacks play strength.

He can struggle to take on blockers when playing downhill despite his length. That can make it difficult for him to shed blockers once they’re engaged, and he lacks the strength to make plays off of blockers with a single arm. Likewise, Bullock can struggle to get ball carriers on the ground when he isn’t able to come downhill with momentum. He’s more of a drag-down tackler in close quarters, which can lead to giving up yards after contact.

Bullock can also struggle with his awareness and play recognition when playing in man coverage. He’s disciplined in his assignments, but occasionally to the point of biting too hard on misdirection and taking himself out of the play. He can also lose track of the ball in the backfield or get caught in traffic trying to work to the play.

Game Tape

Projection

Calen Bullock projects as a free safety at the NFL level, and will be at his best in a defense that uses a high rate of Cover 1 and Cover 3 schemes.

Bullock has intriguing traits and could develop into an every-down player at the NFL level. However he might be best starting off his career as a rotational player who comes onto the field in Big Nickel packages.

Bullock isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty in run defense, and he’s a high-effort player. However, his lack of play strength can lead to problems in run defense. Considering that coming donwhill in run support is one of a safety’s primary jobs in most situations, Bullock should probably be protected from that to start his career. However, his length, athleticism, playmaking instincts, and ball skills would all be assets in obvious passing situations.

Does he fit the Giants?

Possibly, depending on what the Giants are looking for from a safety

Final Word: An early Day 3 value