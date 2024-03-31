Ed’s Giants mock draft: A wide receiver and a quarterback with the first two picks

I played it straight in this edition of my weekly multi-round New York Giants mock draft. I didn’t make any trades, opting to just let the board fall however it was going to fall and make the Giants’ six selections. Let’s see how this one turned out.

Round 1 (No. 6) — Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Really interesting scenario cropped up here. Caleb Williams went No. 1 to the Chicago Bears, Drake Maye No. 2 to the Washington Commanders and J.J. McCarthy No. 3 to the New England Patriots.

Wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers went 4-5 to the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. That left me with the choice of Odunze or LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. I didn’t have a trade down offer I liked, though if this really does happen I wouldn’t be shocked if the Las Vegas Raiders came calling with pick No. 13 and some additional assets, so I took Odunze. A top-tier wide receiver is a desperate need for the Giants. Odunze can be one.

When I gave BBV’s Tony DelGenio a sneak peek at this draft his reaction was that I needed a full explanation as to why I didn’t pick Daniels here. I guess the biggest thing for me is that Odunze has become “my guy” in this draft class. I also thought/hoped that maybe I could get the receiver AND a then find a Day 2 quarterback. It wouldn’t shock me if GM Joe Schoen follows that path in the real 2024 NFL Draft.

Other players considered: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Round 2 (No. 47) — Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

When this draft got to pick No. 40 and both Bo Nix and Michael Penix were on the board I considered trading up to get in front of the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. I held my water, though, and let it ride.

The Saints, as I suspected, took Nix at No. 45. That left me with the choice of waiting on quarterback, bypassing it altogether or taking a gamble on Penix. I have said over and over that I’m not sure Penix fits what Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen want at quarterback.

I’m still not sure. Here, I am putting those feelings aside, recognizing that he is clearly the best quarterback remaining on the board and taking the swing. I am worried about the injury history and think it may be the biggest thing that keeps the Giants away from Penix, but the unexpected athleticism he showed at Washington’s Pro Day a few days ago has me willing to roll the dice in Round 2.

Other players considered: Christian Haynes, G, UConn; Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri, Adisa Isaac, edge, Penn State

Round 3 (No. 70) — Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College

I wasn’t waiting any longer to add offensive line help, if one that I liked was in range here. I love Mahogany’s physicality, though I recognize he has work to do to reach his potential. There were some other solid players available, but making sure I added to the offensive line was the right thing to do.

Other players considered: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas; Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State; Marshall Kneeland, edge, Western Michigan; Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State; Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

Round 4 (No. 107) — Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Well, this was annoying. Three players I would have considered here — Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, Clemson running back Will Shipley and Notre Dame right tackle Blake Fisher — came off the board in the three picks right before No. 107.

I ended up with Hart, who I believe I have chosen before in this spot. I like the size at 6-foot-3, 202 pounds and the upside. He has tools worth trying to coach. Hart adds depth at a position that needs it.

Other players considered: Khyree Jackson, CB, Auburn; Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin; Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

Round 5 (No. 166) — Garret Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State

One of the ‘Big Blue View Rules for Draft Success’ is when in doubt, draft a lineman. I wasn’t sure what to do here. I opted for Greenfield, an experienced FCS offensive lineman with experience at both tackle spots.

Maybe he can develop into an NFL right tackle. Maybe he can be an adequate swing tackle. Anyway, I was uncertain here and figured the best thing to do was add depth to the offensive line.

Other players considered: Erick All, TE, Iowa; Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

Round 6 (No. 183) — Erick All, TE, Iowa

This isn’t a rule, but it is a little bit like the Greenfield pick in Round 5. When in doubt, there is rarely anything wrong with drafting an Iowa tight end.

Since Kirk Ferentz became Iowa head coach in 1999, 12 Iowa tight ends have been drafted by NFL teams. Among them are Dallas Clark, Scott Chandler, Brandon Myers, George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant and Sam LaPorta.

This proved to be a sweet spot for tight ends, and both Brevyn Spann-Ford and A.J. Barner would have been viable choices. I also could have added Colorado State edge Mohamed Kamara here.

Here is a scouting report on All from Pro Football Focus:

All is a very solid all-around tight end prospect who shows NFL potential as a blocker and receiver. He is a willing move blocker who is often detached from the line of scrimmage to lead, get to the second level or perform split-zone blocking responsibilities. You can tell his knowledge of blocking fundamentals and hand usage is there, though he could sometimes show more of a finisher’s mentality. He has a good understanding of both leverage and angles to wall off defenders without holding. As a receiver, he has big hands to be reliable at the catch point, though he has had frustrating drops over the years. He is a better athlete than he seems to be getting credit for and can run routes with pace and confidence. His underrated change-of-direction fluidity yielded very high separation scores in 2023. He also showcases good balance for yards after the catch and contact.

Other players considered: Mohamed Kamara, edge, Colorado State; Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota; A.J. Barner, TE, Michigan