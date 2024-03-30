Cardinals’ fans want trade down with Vikings, not Giants

Given a choice of realistic trade packages from the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals fans at SB Nation’s Revenge of the Birds chose the package from the Vikings in exchange for the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, Cardinals fans were asked to choose between the following three trade packages:

New York Giants - 1.06, 2.47 and Rd 3 2025 for 1.04 and 4.108 Minnesota Vikings - 1.11, 1.23 and Rd 1 2025 for 1.04 Denver Broncos - 1.12, Rd 1 2025, Rd 1 2026 and 3.76 (or a future 3rd)

Forty-eight percent of Cardinals fans chose the three first-round picks from the Vikings, even though that would move Arizona out of the top 10 and likely mean the Cardinals would not get one of the top three wide receivers in the draft.

Forty-one percent did choose the package from the Giants, a move up the board that would enable New York to use its first-round pick on a quarterback.

Only 11% of Arizona fans thought the package from Denver, which also included three first-round picks, would be worth taking.

This doesn’t mean Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort would agree with the fan base given these three options, but it is still noteworthy.