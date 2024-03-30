2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Adisa Isaac, edge, Penn State

The 2024 NFL Draft is remarkably deep and talented at each of the four cornerstone positions. And while this year’s edge defender position isn’t quite as highly regarded as wide receiver, cornerback, or offensive tackle, it still has an impressive breadth and depth of talent.

So much so, that Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac — who might be regarded among the top prospects in other drafts — isn’t getting much buzz at all.

Depending on how the draft falls, and how Shane Bowen schemes the Giants’ defense, That could make Isaac a good value for the Giants.

Prospect: Adisa Isaac (20)

Games Watched: vs. West Virginia (2023), vs. Illinois (2023) vs. Ohio State (2023), vs Michigan (2023)

Red Flags: Achilles (2021)

Measurables

Strengths

First step

Burst

Length

Play strength

Competitive toughness

Adisa Isaac is a good-sized and explosive edge defender.

He has a versatile frame at 6-foot-4, 247 pounds with good thickness in his lower body to go with long (33 ⅞ inch) arms. Isaac’s traits lend themselves to his game as a linear pass rusher.

Isaac does a good job of keying the ball, exploding off the snap with a good burst and he’s able to gain ground into the backfield with his first couple steps. He’s primarily a power rusher, getting good extension once he lands his hands on blockers, uncoiling his hips and using his power to disrupt their pass sets.

Isaac does have a solid array of pass rush moves, and shows a willingness to string moves together as he works through blockers who are ready for his initial burst. He also shows great competitive toughness in pursuit, playing with great hustle and a willingness to chase ball carriers across the field. He generally processes information quickly and doesn’t often lose track of the ball in the backfield.

Penn State asked Isaac to rush from a 2 and 3-point stance, and he appeared comfortable in either technique. Likewise, he played from the left and right ends, and in 3 and 4-man fronts. He was also asked to drop into coverage on occasion, getting solid depth in his zone drops and appearing comfortable in space.

Weaknesses

Lower body fluidity

Bend

Injury history

Isaac is a good linear athlete, but he lacks the lower-body fluidity and bend that’s shared by the top edge rushers.

He has good length and knows how to use his hands, but he appears stiff when attempting to turn a tight corner. Isaac struggles to lower his center of gravity and turn a tight corner or carry his speed around the edge. When he does try to do so, he can have his feet come out from under him. That leads to more mechanical rushes or Isaac landing on the ground. He’s willing to fight through blocks, but he doesn’t tend to win quickly unless he wins immediately.

And while Isaac generally processes information quickly, there are also instances where he can bite on play-fakes and take several extra moments to sort through misdirection.

Game Tape

Projection

Adisa Isaac projects as a rotational edge defender with the versatility to play in a variety of offenses at the NFL level.

Isaac’s size and play strength should allow him to play as a traditional defensive end in a 4-man front. He also appears comfortable rushing from a two-point stance in a 3-man or “multiple” front. He’s able to win with power or explosiveness, while also having the technique to fight through blockers and win through effort.

That said, Isaac doesn’t quite have the burst and flexibility to threaten consistently as a speed rusher off the edge. He should be a player teams are comfortable bringing on in relief of a starter, but might give defenses enough to be on the field the majority of snaps.

Does he fit the Giants?

Possibly, depending on how the front seven is schemed

Final Word: A Day two value