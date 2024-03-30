Giants news, 3/30: Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Marvin Harrison Jr., more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

With basically one month to go before the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receivers Malik Nabers of LSU and Rome Odunze of Washington are in a dead heat as players most often selected at No. 6 for the New York Giants in our weekly mock draft tracker.

There are 65 mock drafts in this week’s tracker, with Nabers and Odunze each being chosen 26 times (40%). Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State was selected once, meaning 81.5% of mock drafts in the table below selected a wide receiver for the Giants in Round 1.

There is, of course, a lot of chatter that the Giants will opt for a quarterback as an eventual successor to Daniel Jones in Round 1. That could be a big reason why J.J. McCarthy of Michigan, often connected to the Giants, is the selection in only seven of the 65 mock drafts (10.8%).

Giants Get: 2024 Round 1 Pick (No. 3)

Patriots Get: 2024 Round 1 Pick (No. 6), 2024 Round 2 Pick (No. 47), 2025 Round 2 Pick

If the Patriots don’t view Daniels and Maye—or possibly Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy—as equals, Washington’s pick could make a New England trade entirely plausible. The New York Giants could provide the Pats with the perfect trade-down opportunity. In this scenario, the Giants are more willing to trust QB3 and make a move to get Daniel Jones’ long-term replacement. The Patriots, meanwhile, add value while still staying in position to land an elite prospect.

The offseason workout schedule is in

New York Giants offseason workout schedule set:

-- First Day: April 15

-- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7

-- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13 — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) March 29, 2024

3. New York Giants. Are the Giants in the market for a new quarterback? There are a couple of different factors when it comes to that question. The franchise still has confidence in Daniel Jones, but owner John Mara also said he wouldn’t stop GM Joe Schoen from taking a quarterback. If the Giants have fallen in love with McCarthy, it’s very possible he ends up in New York. There are definitely questions about the quarterback position in New York, and McCarthy could be the answer.

Somewhere between average and mediocre; that’s where the sportsbooks are projecting the 2024 New York Giants. BetRivers Sportsbook has set the Giants’ win total at 6.5 wins, with bettors smashing the under down to -162.

Including the absurd juice towards the under, the Giants have the fifth-lowest win total expectation in the NFL, according to BetRivers, ahead of only the Panthers, Patriots, Titans and Broncos.

