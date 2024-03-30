Giants news, 3/30: Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Marvin Harrison Jr., more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants mock draft tracker: Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze tied as players most often selected
With basically one month to go before the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receivers Malik Nabers of LSU and Rome Odunze of Washington are in a dead heat as players most often selected at No. 6 for the New York Giants in our weekly mock draft tracker.
There are 65 mock drafts in this week’s tracker, with Nabers and Odunze each being chosen 26 times (40%). Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State was selected once, meaning 81.5% of mock drafts in the table below selected a wide receiver for the Giants in Round 1.
There is, of course, a lot of chatter that the Giants will opt for a quarterback as an eventual successor to Daniel Jones in Round 1. That could be a big reason why J.J. McCarthy of Michigan, often connected to the Giants, is the selection in only seven of the 65 mock drafts (10.8%).
From Big Blue View
- Could NFL free agent market still bring a veteran safety to New York Giants?
- Make the case: Max Melton or Khyree Jackson?
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profiles: Who will be Giants?
- 2024 NFL Draft pro day tracker: Who are the Giants watching?
Other Giant observations
The 7 Most Plausible 2024 NFL Draft-Day Trades | Bleacher Report
Giants Get: 2024 Round 1 Pick (No. 3)
Patriots Get: 2024 Round 1 Pick (No. 6), 2024 Round 2 Pick (No. 47), 2025 Round 2 Pick
If the Patriots don’t view Daniels and Maye—or possibly Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy—as equals, Washington’s pick could make a New England trade entirely plausible. The New York Giants could provide the Pats with the perfect trade-down opportunity. In this scenario, the Giants are more willing to trust QB3 and make a move to get Daniel Jones’ long-term replacement. The Patriots, meanwhile, add value while still staying in position to land an elite prospect.
The offseason workout schedule is in
New York Giants offseason workout schedule set:— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) March 29, 2024
-- First Day: April 15
-- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7
-- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
J.J. McCarthy landing spots: Ranking the 5 best fits for the Michigan QB, including 3 teams outside the top 10 | CBSSports.com
3. New York Giants. Are the Giants in the market for a new quarterback? There are a couple of different factors when it comes to that question. The franchise still has confidence in Daniel Jones, but owner John Mara also said he wouldn’t stop GM Joe Schoen from taking a quarterback. If the Giants have fallen in love with McCarthy, it’s very possible he ends up in New York. There are definitely questions about the quarterback position in New York, and McCarthy could be the answer.
Sportsbooks expecting brutal 2024 Giants season | New York Post
Somewhere between average and mediocre; that’s where the sportsbooks are projecting the 2024 New York Giants. BetRivers Sportsbook has set the Giants’ win total at 6.5 wins, with bettors smashing the under down to -162.
Including the absurd juice towards the under, the Giants have the fifth-lowest win total expectation in the NFL, according to BetRivers, ahead of only the Panthers, Patriots, Titans and Broncos.
Around the league
Howie Roseman: James Bradberry didn't play how we expected, he's driven to improve | Pro Football Talk
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants Jalen Hurts to make this one change | CBSSports.com
Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks with 49ers: 'I'm trying to get what I deserve' | NFL.com
Saints sign Gaelic football player Charlie Smyth as a kicker | Pro Football Talk
Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract | NFL.com
Saints moving training camp to renovate F-graded cafeteria | ESPN.com
Andrew Berry: Browns keeping 'conservative' approach with Nick Chubb's recovery | NFL.com
Houston Texans to face Chicago Bears in 2024 NFL Hall of Fame game | Battle Red Blog
Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira ready to return after back surgery | Pro Football Talk
Why more NFL players are self-reporting concussion symptoms | ESPN.com
Bill Belichick planning to write book, nature of which still unknown: Sources | The Athletic
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV YouTube
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page
Follow BBV
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...