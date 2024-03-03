2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

It isn’t exactly uncommon for us to be focused on an offensive lineman from Notre Dame — it’s a pretty regular occurrence in the NFL Draft.

This time we’re going to be looking at their right tackle, Blake Fisher.

Most of the attention this draft cycle is going toward their left tackle, Joe Alt, however his bookend is a legitimate NFL prospect in his own right. That could be good news for the New York Giants, who might just have a need on the right side of their offensive line.

The question, of course, is just how good of a prospect is Fisher?

Prospect: Blake Fisher (54)

Games Watched: vs. NC State (2023), vs. Ohio State (2023), vs. Louisville (2023), vs. USC (2023)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 312 pounds

Strengths

Size

Man-gap blocking

Play strength

Competitive toughness

Blake Fisher is a big, strong, and competitive tackle prospect.

Fisher has a prototypical frame for an NFL tackle at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds with long arms and good thickness in his upper and lower body. He also has a solid base of experience, having started 25 games over the last two seasons at right tackle for Notre Dame. In addition to having a prototypical frame, Fisher is also a knee bender with enough hip flexibility to drop his hips and play with good pad level. That allows him to harness his play strength when blocking downhill in the run game or matching up against power rushers.

Fisher is a tough and calm blocker who rarely seems to panic. He does a good job of maintaining extension once locked in on his blocks without becoming bound up. He has solid awareness and is able to pick up and pass off defenders when they attempt to execute stunts or twists. Likewise, he keeps his head on a swivel and is able to pick up – or at least slow – delayed pressure. He also gives good effort on a down-to-down basis, and routinely gives second or third efforts to slow rushers if he’s initially beaten.

As mentioned above, Fisher is a capable run blocker, particularly when blocking downhill in man-gap schemes. He has enough strength to overpower most edge rushers and at least stalemate bigger 5-techniques. Likewise, he plays with something of an edge in the run game and looks to finish his blocks whenever he can.

Weaknesses

Balance

Hip fluidity

Foot speed

Space play

Zone blocking

Fisher passes the initial eye test at offensive tackle, but a closer look reveals some issues that could limit him at the next level.

To start, he needs to get more consistent with his snap recognition. Fisher can be slow to react to the snap of the ball, to the point where he’s the last player on either line moving. That can allow defenders crucial instants to get into his pads, as well as exacerbate issues he has against speed rushers.

Fisher has limited foot speed, as well as some stiffness in his hips when moving laterally. His kick-slide is very choppy and he can struggle to widen the pocket while maintaining balance. Balance is also an issue of Fisher’s, forcing him to carry his arms low and wide. That can lead to him catching defenders rather than striking and he can wind up on the ground too often. Fisher can also lunge against speed rushers, getting out over his skis and exposing his chest. Defenders who are able to access his chest plate are often able to mitigate his play strength and force him back into the pocket.

Fisher’s foot speed also limits him as a run blocker. He struggles to stay in phase with his linemates on outside zone runs, as well as get ahead of the play when asked to pull. He can be noticeably slow in space and fail to beat defenders to a spot.

Game Tape

Projection

Blake Fisher projects as a developmental tackle at the NFL level. His shortest path to the field coming on the right side on a team that primarily uses man-gap schemes as well as some inside zone.

Fisher appears to have enough tools to at least be a competent backup and potentially push for a starting job in the right situation. His issues with hip fluidity, balance, and foot speed might hold him back at the next level, but they might be able to be dealt with – or at least improved – with continued work in the off-season.

As it stands now, Fisher might struggle mightily against NFL speed and technicians on the defensive line. Whether or not that will always be the case remains to be seen, and an NFL team will almost certainly give him a chance.

Does he fit the Giants?

Potentially, provided the Giants don’t use more outside zone in their blocking schemes.

Final Word: An early Day 3 selection