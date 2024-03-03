Jonah Jackson, Danielle Hunter named free agent targets for Giants

The New York Giants have identified guard and edge defender as priority positions they would like to address in free agency, according to a published report from Pat Leonard of the Daily News.

Leonard adds that Detroit Lions’ guard Jonah Jackson and Minnesota Vikings’ edge defender Danielle Hunter could be primary targets. A third possibility is New England Patriots’ offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, should he reach free agency.

GM Joe Schoen said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Giants still believe 2022 No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal can be a right tackle, and the plan seems to be to give him one more opportunity under the tutelage of new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.

That would make guard acquiring guard help a higher priority than adding a starting-caliber tackle.

Let’s look at how each of these players might fit with the Giants.

Why Jonah Jackson makes sense

Well, to start with he plays left guard and the Giants don’t currently have a starter at that spot. Justin Pugh, Ben Bredeson and Shane Lemieux are free agents. Mark Glowinski is being released. Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan have not shown they can be trusted with starting jobs.

Jackson is a 27-year-old who has started all 57 regular-season game he has played in for the Detroit Lions. He has played almost exclusively at left guard for the Lions since being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, with just a handful of snaps at center and right guard.

In a look at the Lions’ free agents, The Athletic said:

A Pro Bowler in 2021, Jackson has been a mainstay on one of the best offensive lines in football. He’s mobile in space, powerful at the line of scrimmage and a remarkably consistent lineman when healthy.

Pro Football Focus ranks Jackson as its No. 94 free agent, and projects a three-year, $30.75 million deal ($10.25 million per year). PFF says:

Jackson is a force in space in the run game who climbs to the second level well once he gets a head of steam and adjusts laterally to plant his heavy hands into the chests of defenders with balanced feet. Jackson has continued to struggle in pass protection, which is a bit surprising given his athletic ability. He can be slow out of his stance and or or flat-footed at times, which causes him to lose early on in reps.

Here is Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit on Jackson:

“Excellent run blocker, really good person and hard worker. But tended to be a liability as a pass blocker, particularly against strong competition. Injuries are also a minor concern.”

Maybe Jackson struggles in pass protection, but he has a solid 96.9 PFF pass blocking efficiency grade for his career and has been charged with just two sacks over the past two seasons. Andrew Thomas had a 97.1 pass blocking efficiency score in 2023.

Why Michael Onwenu makes sense

Onwenu is a player we have previously discussed as a fit for the Giants. The 6-foot-3, 350-pound 26-year-old profiles as a home run signing for Schoen. He has solid starting experience at right tackle and both guard spots. Signing Onwenu could push Evan Neal to guard. Or, Onwenu could play guard and slide out to tackle if Neal fails to show improvement.

Unfortunately, Onwenu is not likely to be an option for the Giants. The Patriots consider him a “core player” and are intent on keeping him.

Why Danielle Hunter makes sense

Hunter would be an outstanding get for the Giants. We previously discussed all of the reasons why. Those include:

He is still a tremendous pass rusher.

He has a close relationship with defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

He fits Shane Bowen’s scheme as a wide-9 defender.

Hunter won’t come cheap. On a deal of perhaps two years, though, Hunter would be an excellent signing.