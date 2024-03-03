Giants mock draft: Could J.J. McCarthy be a real option at No. 6?

Before we even get into this week’s multi-round mock draft for the New York Giants, I already know. I know I’m stepping in it with the first-round pick in this week’s mock draft. I know. I know. I know. I know.

I went with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 6 in a draft using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator. I know there will be a vocal section of the Giants’ fan base that wants to crucify me for it. Whatever. At this pint I am still painting scenarios for the 2024 NFL Draft. I did this for a specific reason.

The discussion of what the Giants do at quarterback if Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are all gone by the sixth pick needs to be had in earnest. There is a lot of chatter about the Giants considering a move up for a quarterback. Is that real? I don’t know. I do know it would be costly, and it might well be too costly.

How badly do GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll want to come out of this draft with a quarterback who could move them past the Daniel Jones era? Schoen expressed faith in Jones during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine, but what else was he going to say? Jones is the 2024 quarterback, whether you me, Schoen, Daboll or anyone else is thrilled about it or not.

Are the Giants willing to roll the dice and hope they can get Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix or Spencer Rattler on Day 2? Are they willing to pick a position player, likely a wide receiver at No. 6, and then try to move back up in Round 1 for McCarthy? Are they willing to punt quarterback in this draft, pray that Jones shows 2022 form or better, and deal with it next year if he doesn’t?

Risky business no matter which way the Giants proceed.

Round 1 (No. 6) — J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

McCarthy at 6? That might not be as insane as it sounded even a week ago. Dianni Russini of The Athletic reported from the Combine that a general manager told her McCarthy could wind up as the fourth overall pick if Williams, Maye and Daniels go 1-2-3 in some order.

Oddsmakers are betting McCarthy doesn’t make it past the 12th pick, which currently belongs to the Denver Broncos.

There’s currently a three-way tie among the Atlanta Falcons (pick eight), Minnesota Vikings (pick 11) and Denver Broncos (pick 12) to be the team that drafts him, each owning +500 odds at FanDuel.

If the Giants are enamored with McCarthy, and right now I don’t know that they are, getting cute by trying to take a receiver and then move back up — perhaps with the Tennessee Titans at No. 7 to get in front of the Falcons — could backfire.

If the Giants want McCarthy, they are already in front of those other teams.

Now, is McCarthy worth the No. 6 overall pick? He is, at best, QB4 in this draft. He is the No. 24 prospect on the NFL Mock Draft Database big board. There are questions about McCarthy’s usage at Michigan, where the Wolverines were a ground-and-pound offense that rarely — if ever — handed McCarthy the keys.

Can he lift a team? Can he be the best player on the field when the quarterback needs to be the best player? Can he succeed throwing 30-35 times a game? Valid questions.

I don’t know the answer. Chris Simms, who knows more about quarterback than I ever will — he did play it in the NFL and my QB experience ended in eighth grade flag football — isn’t sure of the answer. I’m not sure anyone knows. I do know that I love the NFL throws, the pocket manipulation, the accuracy and the easy to catch passes I see on tape from McCarthy. His toughness and ability to make plays with his legs are also commendable.

Oh, and I also love the fact that the kid has done nothing but win. Winning, after all, is the objective. He is also just 21 years old, so there is lots of runway for him to develop.

By the way, here is McCarthy talking to Giants’ quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney on Saturday during quarterback workouts:

Other players considered: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU; Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame; Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Round 2 (No. 39) — Graham Barton, OL, Duke

I am taking Schoen at his word that Evan Neal is staying at right tackle. That means the Giants need to address the interior of the offensive line earlier rather than later, provided they don’t do that in free agency first. Here, I take care of that.

Other players considered: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota; T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas;

Round 2 (No. 47) — Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

I like Xavier Legette as a wide receiver prospect. I like Corley, a catch and run guy I think Daboll would love, more.

Other players considered: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina; Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan; T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State; Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Round 3 (No. 74) — Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

I traded down four spots with the Atlanta Falcons here, moving from No. 70 to No. 74. I picked up a fourth-round pick (No. 110 overall) and a pair of relatively useless 2025 seventh-round picks. Still, I liked the idea of getting an extra pick early on Day 3.

Other players considered: Javon Solomon, edge, Troy; Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest; Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame; Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State; Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame