What will the Giants do at quarterback? That may not be fully in their control

What are the New York Giants going to do at quarterback?

Everybody knows they need to do something. General manager Joe Schoen has acknowledged as much, bowing to the reality that despite optimism about Daniel Jones’ recovery from a torn ACL, the Giants can’t be certain about Jones. Schoen has said Jones is aware the Giants will do something at his position.

But, what? Sign a veteran backup who can fill in if Jones isn’t ready, or suffers another injury? Go all-in by drafting a likely long-term replacement at No. 6, or even trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft to do the same? Wait until Day 2 or Day 3 to draft a young quarterback who could perhaps one day be an option should they decide to move on from Jones?

Some combination of both?

Schoen says he has faith in Jones and can still build around him. This offseason, though, feels like a time when the Giants have to strongly consider laying the groundwork for a post-Jones era. Jones has only one year of guaranteed money, and has suffered season-ending injuries in two of the past three seasons. Only one of his five seasons thus far, the 2022 playoff campaign, can truthfully be considered a good one.

Indianapolis was buzzing with discussion of the Giants’ quarterback conundrum during the NFL Scouting Combine. Everybody seemed to want to talk about it, or share an opinion. Lots of chatter that Schoen and the Giants were exploring the idea of moving up in the draft. Real or not, some people like the idea. Some people think moving up, even for a potential franchise quarterback, would be too costly for a franchise with a roster that looks a long way from being a title contender.

Sitting at No. 6, the Giants might be in the uncomfortable spot of not being able to get the quarterback they really want (Drake Maye? Jayden Daniels?), having to select one earlier than they would like (J.J. McCarthy?) or having to figure out a way to come out of the draft with someone like Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix or Spencer Rattler if they feel the need to draft a quarterback.

It is not an enviable situation for Schoen.

Let’s assess the six quarterbacks who could be options for the Giants over the first two days of the draft. Caleb Williams of USC is being left out of the discussion because trading up to No. 1 seems to be an unrealistic scenario for the Giants.

Drake Maye has worked with Eli Manning leading up to the draft. What advice has Eli given him? pic.twitter.com/8a459f8EzD — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) March 1, 2024

Drake Maye

If you think about the history of Giants’ quarterbacks — the hits and the misses — from Phil Simms all the way through Daniel Jones — Maye is the quarterback in this class who best fits the archetype.

Maye also has the Eli Manning/David Morris connection.

“I think Eli would probably say he’s probably seen me too much, I’ve been following him around,” Maye said on Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

If Maye fell to No. 3, would he be the quarterback that would tempt GM Joe Schoen to trade whatever was necessary to move up from No. 6? If he somehow fell to No. 6, it might be difficult for Schoen to pass on the North Carolina quarterback.

Maye did say on Friday that after meeting with the Giants he is a “big fan” of head coach Brian Daboll.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound 21-year-old is confident in his ability.

“I can do at all,” he said. “It’s play inside the pocket. I can play outside the pocket. I can make plays with my feet, pick up first downs on the run, win intelligently, I’m a smart kid,” he said.

He knows, though, that quarterbacks are ultimately judged by winning.

“I think that’s the biggest thing. I think the biggest measurement for a quarterback is wins and losses, and I think there are some games at the end of the games where I could have gone down there, made a few more plays to help us impact the win column,” Maye said. “But at the same time, I wouldn’t re-do anything. I put it all out there and left it all out there.”

Jayden Daniels

The Heisman Trophy winner runs away from exasperated defenders. He doesn’t, though, run from the comparisons to Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Lamar is a great player. I don’t like to compare myself to anybody but there are some similarities to what he is doing,” Daniels said at the Combine. “He is playing at a very high level — kudos to him — and he is the GOAT of this running and throwing, and I am just trying to follow in his footsteps.”

Scouting reports on Daniels sometimes indicate a belief that he trusts his legs too much and tends to run while there are still throws available to be made. In reality, that is perhaps true of many quarterbacks coming out of college.

“There is a time and place for everything,” Daniels said. “For me, it’s an internal clock. You don’t want to take a sack. There are guys like Dallas Turner [Alabama] who are running very fast at you, and you tend to want to get away from those guys. And obviously everybody wants to run down the field and pick up an extra few yards, 10-15 yards. Once your internal clock is up, you have to go through your progressions and if it’s not there you have to check it down or get out of there. … You gotta stay ahead of the chains.

“Going forward, I am going to take fewer hits. But that’s just the competitive person in me, always want to fight for the extra yards. I have been a little too greedy sometimes but God blessed me with the ability to bounce back up.”

Daniels did not address any Giants-specific questions during his media availability in Indianapolis.

“I am just going to be blessed wherever I hear my name called. It’s something that as a kid, I dreamt about. From Day 1, I wanted to play in the NFL and be a part of this fraternity. The dream is a reality real soon,” he said. “I just want to go to the best situation, whether that’s the first pick or 32nd pick. I am just blessed overall to be here. No matter where I heard my name, I will be happy.”

J.J. McCarthy

The big question about McCarthy, quarterback of the national champion Michigan Wolverines, is about usage. Michigan was a ground-and-pound offense, and good enough that it rarely had to put games in McCarthy’s hands or ask him to carry them.

Here are the number of collegiate passing attempts for the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

Michael Penix Jr. — 1,685 in 49 games (34.4 per game)

Bo Nix — 1,936 in 61 games (31.7 per game)

Drake Maye — 952 in 30 games 31.7 pergame)

Caleb Williams — 1,099 in 37 games (29.7 per game)

Spencer Rattler — 1,313 in 48 games (27.4 per game)

Michael Pratt — 1,204 in 46 games (26.2 per game)

Jayden Daniels — 1,438 in 55 games (26.1 per game)

McCarthy — 732 in 40 games (18.3 per game)

McCarthy has thrown far fewer passes total, and is the only one of the top eight quarterbacks in this class not to average at least 26 throws per game. McCarthy, as you can see, did not even reach 20 per game.

J.J. McCarthy: "The only stat I cared about was Ws." pic.twitter.com/bDKNK73zyP — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) March 1, 2024

The quarterback of the national champion Michigan Wolverines had the perfect response to the usage question.

“Stats for me wasn’t really a big thing,” McCarthy said. “All I cared about was being the best teammate I could possibly be, being the best quarterback I could possibly be, whatever’s asked of me.

“The only stat I cared about was Ws, and we did pretty good in that category.”

Until now, the common belief has been there is a strong possibility Williams, Daniels and Maye — considered the top three quarterbacks in the draft class — may be gone before the Giants select at No. 6.

Now, there is some speculation that McCarthy could also be selected before No. 6. Dianni Russini, NFL insider for The Athletic, said on The Athletic Football Show that McCarthy could be taken at No. 4, a pick currently belonging to the Arizona Cardinals.

“I had a very smart general manager tell me [they could see quarterbacks going Nos.] 1, 2, 3 [and] 4,” Russini said.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic wrote that “the expectation is that a quarterback who had a 27-1 record as a starter at Michigan will win over teams during the pre-draft process.”

Here is what McCarthy said at the Combine about his meeting with the Giants:

“I really loved how I drew up a play that I could run against, or run in every situation, third, down, fourth, down first and second, all that good stuff, and then know the coaches were kind of changing my verbiage and making it their own. It was really nice to kind of get a feel of what that offense would be like, and it was actually a lot more similar.”

What does McCarthy want to impress upon teams during the pre-draft process?

“I would say just let them know who I am. That’s something that a lot of people don’t know, and it’s not just putting it on a front. I want them to actually understand that I truly love the game of football, I truly love my teammates and want to do nothing but win football games,” McCarthy said.

“I would say that’s who I am, being a team guy. It’s not something that I’m going to start being selfish now, because I have to sell myself more, I’m gonna sell myself on how much I care about my teammates, and it kind of goes hand in hand with just who I am as a person is being selfless and always caring about the guy next to me more than myself. That’s just something that’s innate, and I really can’t change.”

If the Giants want McCarthy, they might actually have to move up to get him.

Per @louisriddick_sa From what's he's been hearing offline around Indy JJ McCarthy is going Top 5 ‍



Giants may not even get him at 6... pic.twitter.com/LRHZTBpbjP — Mace The Flip Flopper (@realmaceblack) March 2, 2024

Bo Nix

The Oregon quarterback is an older prospect at 24, and with 61 college games under hsi belt the most experienced of any of the top quarterbacks in this draft class.

In the world of NFL prospects, that is both a blessing and a curse. The Bill Parcells quarterback principles would love Nix. NFL teams who look at age and development might not, especially with guys like Maye and McCarthy still being just 21.

Nix was a five-year starter in college, three at Auburn and two at Oregon. He said Friday that he ran a different offensive scheme in each of those five seasons.

“Experience one of the most valuable traits. Repetition is the mother of all skills, the more you can do something the better you get,” he said. “ I think playing this game playing the sport has allowed me to get better each game, I was able to prove that as the years went on. Learning new things five systems in five years is a lot to learn, but it’s a lot of fun. Wouldn’t trade it for the world, it’s one of the best things that makes me me.”

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Nix is perhaps a better athlete and off-platform performer than some think at first glance. What does he believe will be the biggest adjustment to the NFL?

“The physical game will be the same, maybe a step or two faster. Players will be better overall,” Nix said. “Most difficult thing will be to process at the speed it’s happening. Not over preparing, over thinking. Play what you see, study hard and prepare hard. Perform at a level that competes against the other teams out there. I know it’s going to be a really fun challenge, like at every other levelonce you figure it out you find your strengths within it. Biggest challenge not over processing, not thinking too fast. Play what you see get the ball where its supposed to go. Find ways to win the game.

Nix could be an option for the Giants with the 39th or 47th picks, if he makes it that far. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares Nix to Tony Romo.

Rare five-year starting quarterback whose play has matured in front of our eyes. Nix displays the accuracy, arm talent and athleticism consistent with today’s brand of pro quarterback. He can be punctual in getting the ball out at the top of his drop or he can work through progressions and beat defenses with second-reaction plays. He throws with good velocity and puts the ball on the money when throwing on the move. Nix has shown great improvement with his pocket poise. He’s capable of moving the sticks as a scrambler or as part of the running game. Some of his gaudy production has been driven by the Oregon offense’s design, but his talent clearly stands out. I’ve harbored bias from watching the overwhelmed version of Nix during his Auburn days, but as the saying goes, “tape don’t lie.” Nix appears more than ready to attack the league with an NFL-caliber skill set.

Michael Penix Jr.

Torn right ACL after playing three games for Indiana in 2018.

after playing three games for Indiana in 2018. Season-ending dislocated AC joint in non-throwing shoulder in 2019.

in non-throwing shoulder in 2019. A second season-ending torn right ACL in 2020.

in 2020. A season-ending dislocated joint in his throwing shoulder five games into the 2021 season.

Over those four seasons, Penix played just 21 games. He transferred to Washington in 2022, and has been healthy, playing 28 games and throwing for more than 9,500 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Still, the injury concerns are front and center as teams consider drafting Penix.

“That’s a big reason why I came back for this last season to have another fully healthy season and show that I’m ready to compete and can do it at the next level,” Penix said on Friday. “At this point, I can’t control if there is still questions about the injury history.”

Penix will be a 24-year-old rookie. As with Nix, his volume of collegiate experience is both a blessing and a curse entering the NFL. One thing few question, though, is Penix’ ability to rip the ball. The Draft Network calls Penix “the best pure passing quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class.”

Penix could be another second-round option for the Giants.

“I’m just a leader and I’m a guy that’s going to bring the best out of everybody around me,” Penix said. “I feel like in every aspect, I can elevate the guys around me and highlight them into becoming better people and players as well so I feel like that is a good thing for a quarterback.”

Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler on the ups and downs of his college career. pic.twitter.com/Ftjik10ioi — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) March 1, 2024

His collegiate career had its ups and downs, but Rattler is certainly not shy for confidence. Asked at the Combine which quarterbacks he tries to emulate, Rattler went right to the top of the food chain.

“I would say [Patrick] Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford; guys like that coming up trying to take little parts of their game and implement it in mine,” he said. “I feel like I’m an elite passer. Can make any throw in the field very accurate. Can extend and create with my legs. Fast processor. Quick learner, played in three different offenses in two different conferences so very experienced.

“I’ve always been very confident in myself. Very confident in my game and who I am as a person.”

Rattler has talent, there is no denying that. At one time, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was considered a potential first overall pick in the draft. Until, that is, he was supplanted at Oklahoma by the guy now likely to be the first pick in this draft, Caleb Williams.

Rattler transferred to South Carolina, started 25 games, threw for more than 6,000 yards and 37 touchdowns and slowly rebuilt his reputation as a viable option at quarterback for NFL teams. The buzz about Rattler grew even louder after he had an excellent week at the Senior Bowl in January.

What has all of that taught him?

“That I can make it through this adversity. Like I said, you’re gonna fail, you’re gonna go through stuff, but you’re still gonna have success and if you push through, have that faith, you’ll make it good on the other side,” he said.

“You go through ups and downs. I’m not the first person to transfer or do this and that so, like I said, I’ve always been confident in my faith, my family, my circle, so never lost my confidence. Knew if I kept working, one day I’d be here.”

The Draft Network said Rattler is “a naturally talented and gifted passer with high-end NFL arm talent” and adds that he “projects as a starting NFL quarterback with a good ceiling.”

Rattler has met with the Giants and projects as another solid option if they miss out on the first group of quarterbacks.