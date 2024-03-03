NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive linemen to watch on Sunday

The Hog Mollies! It’s time for Joe Schoen and the New York Giants brass to evaluate the big men in person in an attempt to fix this offensive line that will now be under the tutelage of Carmen Bricillo. The last day of testing at the combine will feature one of the more stacked offensive tackle classes in recent memory.

The Giants’ offensive line currently consists of star left tackle Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, John Michael Schmitz Jr., and Marcus McKethan.

The short shuttle is one underrated drill for offensive linemen that traditionally translates to success on the football field. Jason Kelce, who was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2011, ran a historic 4.14 short shuttle at the 2011 Combine. There are positives to take away from most drills, but the short shuttle and the on-field drills are important for this position group.

Although silly, the pass protection mirror drill shows reactive quickness, the ability to maintain a low center of gravity, and posture on the move. The long pull drill is a translatable way to see how the lineman gets out of their stance, redirects their weight, turns a tight corner, and explodes once they reach five yards down the field. It shows the player’s effectiveness on the move and while pulling (power/gap, counter).

Here’s a list of all the offensive linemen in attendance:

Offensive linemen

Isaiah Adams, Illinois

Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland

Karsen Barnhart, Michigan

Graham Barton, Duke

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Keaton Bills, Utah

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Javion Cohen, Miami

Andrew Coker, TCU

Brandon Coleman, TCU

Frank Crum, Wyoming

Anim Dankwah, Howard

Ethan Driskell, Marshall

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Troy Fautanu, Washington

Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Jeremy Flax, Kentucky

Javon Foster, Missouri

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina

Delmar Glaze, Maryland

Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh

Tylan Grable, UCF

Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross

Christian Haynes, Connecticut

LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

Christian Jones, Texas

Matthew Jones, Ohio State

Trente Jones, Michigan

Trevor Keegan, Michigan

Jarrett Kingston, USC

Brady Latham, Arkansas

JC Latham, Alabama

Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Matt Lee, Miami

KT Leveston Jr., Kansas State

Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

Dylan McMahon, N.C. State

Amarius Mims, Georgia

Jacob Monk, Duke

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

Drake Nugent, Michigan

Patrick Paul, Houston

Julian Pearl, Illinois

Prince Pines, Tulane

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Dominick Puni, Kansas

Andrew Raym, Oklahoma

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Walter Rouse, Oklahoma

Nick Samac, Michigan State

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State

Nathan Thomas, Louisiana

Charles Turner III, LSU

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

Caedan Wallace, Penn State

Zak Zinter, Michigan

It’s unclear if Joe Schoen will look to add high draft capital into the right tackle position, which would render Evan Neal - a top-7 pick of Schoen from just two years ago - to possibly kick inside to guard. Still, a few top tackles will be on the list below.

Here’s a list of 10 notable offensive linemen who could interest the Giants:

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Alt can cement himself as the top tackle in the draft with a quality Combine performance in Indianapolis on Sunday. The 6-foot-8, 322-pound Alt was a finalist for almost every offensive line award in college football. He was unanimously selected as an All-American, team captain, and First-Team All-Everything (basically); he is a revered prospect and is one of the top players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He only allowed five pressures in 2023 and one sack. He has 1,105 pass-blocking snaps through three college football seasons with just 24 pressures and four sacks allowed; much of those statistics resulted in his true-freshman season (11 pressures, three sacks).

According to Pro Football Focus, Alt was the third highest-graded pass blocker in college football (of players that played at least 20% of their team’s snaps). He also received the highest offensive grade of any offensive lineman. Almost every one of his snaps came at left tackle in college. Here’s my synopsis of his play:

“Joe Alt has a bright future in the NFL. He relies on excellent footwork and framing of blocks that maximize angles and allow him to use his elite frame to control and win reps. He’s not the most aggressive or powerful tackle prospect, and his punch lacks elite pop on contact, but he’s a mean finisher in the run game who will drive defenders through the deck.

“Alt doesn’t have a true weakness, but there are areas of his game that can improve, like hand placement and the overall power in his punches. Still, he’ll be a technically sound starter on day one who is light on his feet and controlled as an athlete in space.”

He possesses the necessary athletic ability to play at a high level in the NFL. Still, he’s not the most athletic tackle prospect to come through the draft, so a good Combine could quell any qualms a general manager may have.

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

The Giants could be in the market for right tackle; they also may not be, but it’s prudent to review some of the position's top prospects. Unlike Alt, Fuaga is a true right tackle. He played all but one of his 1,565 snaps at right tackle in college. He had some of the better Pro Football Focus grades throughout his career, which were earned by giving up zero sacks and just 23 pressures through 734 career pass-blocking plays.

Concerns about his arm length plagued him before he showed up at the Reese’s Senior Bowl with 33 ⅜-inch arms and an 81½-inch wingspan while weighing 332 pounds with a height of 6-5 (almost 6’6). Fuaga is incredibly smooth and should look great in the mirror drill, among other on-field movement drills.

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Suamataia ranked third on Bruce Feldman’s Freak List heading into the 2023 season. The 6’6, 315-pound junior played 687 career snaps at right tackle and 655 career snaps at left tackle. Suamataia played most of his snaps over the last two college football seasons. He started his career at Oregon, where he only played 11 snaps.

Here is Feldman’s assessment of Suamataia:

“Coaches have always been great resources for this project over the years. That said, it’s been awhile since I stared at a response as long as I did the one I received from BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick this month. “Kingsley Suamataia is the most athletic and violent OL I’ve ever coached. More athletic than Garrett Bolles when I was at Utah. More athletic than Blake Freeland,” he wrote. Bolles was a first-round pick and has started all 82 games he’s played in the NFL, and the 6-8, 302-pound Freeland, BYU’s left tackle last year, lit up the combine last spring by running a 4.98 40, vertical-jumping 37 inches — a combine record for offensive tackles — and broad-jumping 10-0, which was 1 inch away from the combine record for that, too. More athletic than Freeland, especially in that Suamataia weighs 23 pounds more, seemed like a mouthful. The 6-6, 325-pound Suamataia didn’t allow a sack last season, a run of 361 pass plays. “Kingsley is off the charts,” BYU sports scientist Skyler Mayne says. “He’s faster than our linebackers. He’s just a Freak in the weight room. What makes it look different from Blake is that Kingsley just makes it look a little more effortless. Blake was a better jumper, but Kingsley was our fastest lineman by a good bit.” According to Mayne, Suamataia hit 21.5 MPH last year as a 318-pound freshman. That’s really good for a 218-pounder, much less an athlete 100 pounds more than that.”

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

The 6-6, 317-pound tackle is a smooth, long athlete who won the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year Award and was a consensus All-American in 2023 while earning Second-Team All-Big Ten in 2022.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fashanu never allowed a sack in 1,349 pass-blocking reps in college football; he only allowed 17 pressures in college, 10 were in 2023, and almost all of his snaps were at LT. Fashanu returned to school after the 2022 season to earn his degree in supply chain and information systems, which he did earn.

Here’s my synopsis of his play:

“Olumuyiwa Fashanu has prototypical size/frame to play left tackle in the NFL, with the necessary athletic traits to be successful. He’s a bit raw with his feet, eyes, and how he engages with his hands, nor is he the most powerful tackle with physically imposing punches, but he’s a very good run defender who positions himself well in pass protection. Fashanu is a rangy - quick - and long offensive tackle with a very high ceiling, who will likely hear his name called early in the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Feldman listed Fashanu as the 23rd freakiest athlete on his Freak List. Here is an expert from his article on The Athletic:

(Fashanu) “had a terrific year on the field and an impressive one off it, running a 4.97 40 this offseason and had a 4.63 shuttle time. That 40 time would’ve tied for best at the NFL combine among all the offensive linemen there. Fashanu, who attributes his agility to all the time he spent playing basketball growing up, also bench-pressed 405 pounds, squatted 605 and power-cleaned 350 clean.”

G Christian Haynes, UCONN

Haynes was phenomenal during the week of the Senior Bowl. Haynes played 3,319 snaps through his five seasons in college; 3,318 of those snaps were at right guard. Haynes only allowed 12 pressures and a sack in 2023. He finished his college career, allowing eight sacks and 48 pressures.

Here are some highlights:

Saw UConn OG Christian Haynes have a few dominant reps at the #SeniorBowl



Here, he reaches an NCST nose and tosses him to the deck with ease. Haynes would look great in a different shade of blue btw pic.twitter.com/W0V9JU1Djd — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) January 30, 2024

UCONN OG Christian Haynes has a very particular set of skills that include climbing to block LB’s on outside zone as well as anyone I’ve watched all year. pic.twitter.com/S2nRoTuEuy — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 29, 2024

Haynes is a player that piqued my interest as a possible Day 2 option for the New York Giants.

OT Brandon Coleman, TCU

Coleman grew up in Berlin, Germany, after he was born in the United States. At 6’6, 320-pounds, Coleman played all across the Horned Frogs’ offensive line throughout his four years in Forth Worth, Texas. He played 1,481 snaps at LT, 690 at LG, 26 at RG, and 117 at RT. He allowed 52 pressures and three sacks through his time at TCU; 46 of those pressures were over the last two years, where he mostly played LT.

He graded 61st on the Freaks List. Here’s what Feldman had to say about Coleman:

“The 6-6, 320-pounder who was born in Virginia but grew up in Berlin, Germany, moved back to the U.S. in 2016. He has emerged as a top NFL prospect. He started 15 games at left tackle and was rated by PFF as the third-highest-graded returning offensive lineman in the Big 12. Coleman, unrated by the recruiting sites coming out of high school, has an impressive 35-inch vertical jump and regularly runs 18 MPH. He squats 600 pounds, benches 400 and power-cleans 375.”

If Coleman records a 35-inch vertical, it would rank two inches behind his college teammate, Blake Freeland, who had one of the better overall combines of any offensive linemen in recent history. For what it’s worth, Freeland was selected in the early fourth round by the Indianapolis Colts.

IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Powers-Johnson played center throughout the 2023 season, but he has 457 career college snaps at both guard positions through his three-year career as a Duck. He has never allowed a sack in college and has only allowed four pressures, albeit he has recorded 14 penalties, nine of which occurred last season.

He was sensational at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Powers-Johnson was 6-3, 330 pounds, with a 31⅛-inch arm length at the event. Pro Football Focus graded him as one of the best offensive linemen in pass protection over the last three seasons. He could be an option for the Giants at guard on Day 2.

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Guyton is 6-7, 328 pounds with 34 ¼-inch arm length, 82 ⅜-inch wingspan, and large 10-inch hands. He’ll likely be selected in the first round of the upcoming draft, and a quality performance at the Combine will help secure that fate. Guyton has the build and athletic profile to perform well on Sunday. He’s light on his feet, explosive out of his stance, and he’s one of the smoother-moving offensive linemen in the draft.

Guyton played mostly right tackle in his college career. He has 1,011 snaps at right tackle with 79 at other positions - all as an extra tight end or left tackle. He only gave up two sacks in his career and 17 pressures, while committing seven penalties. Guyton should test well in the explosive and speed portions of the Combine while looking great in the on-field drills. He should be a winner when all is said and done.

G Zak Zinter, Michigan

Michigan has a few options on the offensive line that could intrigue the Giants (Trevor Keegan, Trente Jones, Karsen Barnhart, and LaDarius Henderson), but the 6’6, 320-pound Zinter could be an experienced option for Joe Schoen to entertain. Zinter started 42 games at Michigan and is used to pulling into space and operating, which he does well for a player of his size.

Bigger interior offensive linemen typically struggle with pad-level issues, and Zinter certainly does. Still, he only allowed five pressures and zero sacks in 2023. Zinter played all but three snaps at right guard in his collegiate career. He finished his college career with just 36 pressures surrendered and three sacks. He and Trevor Keegan are two notable interior Wolvernies on the interior offensive line that the Giants could possibly land in early day three.

G Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

McCormick is a small school player who could possibly be Van Wilder, for his college career started in 2018. He spent six seasons as the Jackrabbits’ star offensive lineman, with 3,411 total snaps, most of which were at left guard. McCormick started 57 straight games in college, which is a testament to his toughness. Throughout his college career, he only allowed three sacks - zero occurred in 2023 - and he surrendered just 27 pressures. However, he did commit 22 penalties, 10 of which occurred in 2023.

I’m curious to see how the small school player tests; every year, there’s typically a small school offensive lineman who commands media coverage through either stout play or an idiosyncrasy that’s peculiar enough to pique the interest of NFL fans. Ali Marpet (2015), Ben Bartch (2020), Quinn Meinerz (2021), and Cody Mauch (2023) are some of the players I’m referring to; does McCormick drink odd sustenance shakes or wear a crop top with dreadlocks? Find out on Sunday!