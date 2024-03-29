Could NFL free agent market still bring a veteran safety to New York Giants?

As attention has turned to pro days, the 2024 NFL Draft and the attention being paid by the New York Giants, free agency has been all but forgotten about.

The major work of free agency was, as usual, over almost as soon as free agency began more than two weeks ago. Still, there are lots of useful players looking for jobs and, when it comes to the Giants, holes to fill.

One of those remains at safety, where the Giants lost Xavier McKinney to a mega-contract with the Green Bay Packers and have thus far added only veteran Jalen Mills, a capable player but not a full solution to filling McKinney’s shoes.

In looking at work each team still has to do this offseason, Bill Barnwell of ESPN identified safety as a position the Giants could still look to target in free agency. Barnwell wrote:

The Giants might feel good about [Jason] Pinnock’s future, and [Dane] Belton showed his promise with a three-takeaway game late in the season, but I would be surprised if they didn’t take advantage of the market and add at least one veteran safety. Justin Simmons, Quandre Diggs, Marcus Maye, Tashaun Gipson and Julian Blackmon are all free agents, and the Giants have arguably the weakest pair of starting safeties on paper. Adding one of those guys on a one-year deal would bring a veteran into the defensive backs room and help a team that is otherwise set to run out a young secondary.

I agree with Barnwell that the glut of quality safeties still on the market should work in the Giants’ favor. They aren’t going to spend a lot of money, but it won’t be a surprise if the market eventually brings one of the players Barnwell listed to the Giants.

Given a choice, which one would you want, Giants fans?