2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

It’s a mark of just how deep the wide receiver class is in the 2024 NFL Draft that a player who had 81 catches for just under 1,400 yards, averaged 17.1 yards per catch, and had 14 touchdowns is almost an afterthought.

Oregon’s Troy Franklin emerged as one of the most productive receivers in the country in 2023, with more receptions and yards than Marvin Harrison Jr, and the same number of touchdowns. Yet he’s rarely discussed as a potential top option in this draft class.

The New York Giants are widely expected to add a receiver early in the draft, but that might not necessarily be with the sixth overall pick. It’s possible that a player like Franklin could be a target if the Giants decide to go in another direction at the top of the draft.

Prospect: Troy Franklin (11)

Games Watched: vs. Washington (2023), vs. Utah (2023), vs. Arizona State (2023), vs. Oregon State (2023)

Measurables

Strengths

Athleticism

Speed

Run after catch

Versatility

Oregon’s Troy Franklin is a long, athletic, and versatile receiving prospect.

Franklin emerged as Oregon’s top receiver in 2023 and lined up across the Ducks’ formation. He primarily played out wide, lining up as an X or Flanker, and played out of bunch formations as well. While Franklin doesn’t have the mass normally associated with “X” receivers who routinely play on the line of scrimmage, his athleticism allows him to effectively deal with press coverage. He also has a good sense for finding the voids between coverage zones, as well as space with which to work as a ball carrier.

Franklin has a good release package, using his quickness and agility to force defenders to hesitate, followed by accelerating hard into his route to take advantage of their momentary indecision. He shows some good savvy when running his routes, pressing sharply breaking routes vertically while also using subtle fakes or alterations in tempo to create room for himself on more vertical routes. He also has a good sense for drawing defensive pass interference, helping the offense even when he isn’t able to come away with a reception.

He runs a relatively diverse route tree and was used as a weapon at all areas of the field, running everything from wide receiver screens or slants to deep double-moves. Franklin’s quickness allows him to uncover in the underneath area of the field, and he’s a legitimate threat with the ball in his hands. He has surprising contact balance and enough play strength to survive poor tackle attempts. His raw speed and explosiveness allow him to create big gains once he finds space. Likewise, his speed makes him a vertical threat that defenses have to respect.

Weaknesses

Frame/mass

Play strength

Catch consistency

There are two main weaknesses in Franklin’s game: His slight frame and his catch consistency.

There isn’t much he can do about the first weakness. He has a narrow, lanky frame that’s well-suited to sprinting but lacks much room for adding mass without compromising his athleticism. Not only is Franklin lacking in upper body strength with which he can fight for the ball, but he can be knocked off his route by physical coverage early on. That might be less of an issue at the NFL level, but smart cornerbacks will be able to disrupt him without being flagged.

Franklin will also need to work on the consistency of his catch mechanics. He flashes impressive ball skills, but also has frustrating drops. There are too many instances where he doesn’t attack the ball or allows it into his chestplate. Franklin can also be inconsistent in his mechanics, at times framing the ball well and misplacing his hands at other times. This will be an area in which he’ll need work and development after being drafted.

Game Tape

Projection

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes.

Final Word: An early second, or late first, round value