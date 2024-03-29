Giants news, 3/29: Michael Penix, Drake Maye, Brian Daboll, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Most of the Giants’ decision makers and offensive staff are instead in Seattle Washington for the Huskies’ pro day. Giants’ GM Joe Schoen, assistant GM Brandon Brown, head coach Brian Daboll, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, QB coach Shae Tierney, and wide receivers coach Mike Groh were all on hand for the Washington Pro Day, mainly to watch QB Michael Penix, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

NFL scouts on ground at @UW_Football reporting to us that QB Michael Penix ran 4.51-4.57 range on multiple ⏱️. He also posted 36.5 VJ and 10-5 BJ.



All three numbers are better than any QB that tested at Combine. @themikepenix is only QB of "Big Six" potential first-rounders… pic.twitter.com/RvLoQiUdWH — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 28, 2024

Wide receiver Rome Odunze didn’t work out, but he said that he visited the Giants just after the combine.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

It’s possible Saquon Barkley and the Giants may have forged a path to be their best selves by parting ways.

New York Giants: C-minus. Deonte Banks (No. 24) was a fun watch coming out of college and as a rookie showed the speed, physicality and competitive edge that made him a late riser in the draft process. Jalin Hyatt (No. 73) flashed some downfield ball-tracking skills, but he didn’t separate enough last season to be considered a long-term piece of this offense.

Brian Daboll seat will be warm all season long

Talked about coaches under the most pressure this morning on @ProFootballTalk

Who you got?? pic.twitter.com/6AS9WIA3b9 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 28, 2024

22) Brian Daboll, New York Giants Regular-season record: 15-18-1 (.456)

Winner of the NFL’s 2022 Coach of the Year award, Brian Daboll went through it in 2023. Daniel Jones missed several games with a concussion before suffering a season-ending torn ACL, and the Giants were eventually forced to roll with undrafted free agent QB Tommy DeVito under center. Daboll’s sideline blowups became a talking point, while his turbulent relationship with DC Wink Martindale eventually led to the latter’s resignation.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano gives insight to two teams looking to move up for a quarterback

Dan Graziano reports on ESPN that the Vikings and Raiders are both desperate to move into top-3... but only for the right guy (who he clearly believes is Jayden Daniels, not Drake Maye). pic.twitter.com/XEWCj4Ag8d — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) March 28, 2024

But not enough to get past the Giants, according to Dan Duggan

Dan Duggan doesn't see how the Vikings outbid the Giants if they both want to trade up pic.twitter.com/1sLg2l74uG — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) March 28, 2024

8. S Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts to the Giants. Blackmon appears to be a better fit near the line of scrimmage due to his average recovery speed, but his plus lateral movement and solid ball skills from his days as a cornerback show up more often when closer to the line of scrimmage. Blackmon's 30 defensive stops in 2023 were more than his career total before this season, and he missed a career-low 7.4% of tackle opportunities.

Burns is now the second-highest-paid edge-rusher in the league in terms of average annual salary. He makes more per season than T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. His cap hit will spike to almost $30 million in 2025.

And that 12.5-sack 2022 season is the only time Burns has hit double digits.

Around the league

What happens if Cowboys don't extend Dak Prescott's contract? | ESPN.com

Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Blasts the NFL for Having the Eagles’ Opener in Brazil on Peacock – ‘OBSCENE!’ | Pro Football Network

Steelers' Art Rooney II discredits NFLPA report card after poor marks, prefers direct feedback from players | CBSSports.com

Josh Harris vows to fix Commanders’ NFLPA grade: I didn’t know you could get an F-minus | Pro Football Talk

Did Brian Kelly just give away who Washington is going to pick

“Jayden Daniels is gonna get the ball out to his playmakers and make plays for Washington."



- LSU coach Brian Kelly



Commander Daniels on the way?



: @CommandersFB1 pic.twitter.com/UMR2pFqEgf https://t.co/aXYP207rbc — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 28, 2024

NFL Execs Sound Off On Why Teams Are Giving Up On QBs So Early | The 33rd Team

Adam Thielen: ‘Everything was stacked against’ Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers | NFL.com

Chiefs owner strongly disputes this huge complaint that came from his own players on NFLPA report card | CBSSports.com

Patriots 2024 mock draft scenarios: What would a trade down from No. 3 look like? | The Athletic

Woody Johnson: NFL Network report of “heated argument” with Robert Saleh is “absolutely false” | Pro Football Talk

Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins to visit Chargers on Thursday after being cleared for football activities | NFL.com

Chiefs are "cautiously optimistic" April 2 vote to extend sales tax will prevail | Pro Football Talk

Chiefs agree to terms with rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, who ran a 4.3 40-yard dash last week | CBSSports.com

Sean McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center on Rams’ upgraded O-line | NFL.com

NFL on-field referees will explicitly cite replay officials starting in 2024 | CBSSports.com

Pro Football HOF honors ex-Buccaneers assistant Kiffin, others | ESPN.com

