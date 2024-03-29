Giants news, 3/29: Michael Penix, Drake Maye, Brian Daboll, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants’ brass chooses Washington over North Carolina in dueling pro days
Most of the Giants’ decision makers and offensive staff are instead in Seattle Washington for the Huskies’ pro day. Giants’ GM Joe Schoen, assistant GM Brandon Brown, head coach Brian Daboll, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, QB coach Shae Tierney, and wide receivers coach Mike Groh were all on hand for the Washington Pro Day, mainly to watch QB Michael Penix, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
NFL scouts on ground at @UW_Football reporting to us that QB Michael Penix ran 4.51-4.57 range on multiple ⏱️. He also posted 36.5 VJ and 10-5 BJ.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 28, 2024
All three numbers are better than any QB that tested at Combine. @themikepenix is only QB of "Big Six" potential first-rounders… pic.twitter.com/RvLoQiUdWH
Wide receiver Rome Odunze didn’t work out, but he said that he visited the Giants just after the combine.
Other Giant observations
The key to the Giants’ Saquon Barkley-Devin Singletary switch | New York Post
It’s possible Saquon Barkley and the Giants may have forged a path to be their best selves by parting ways.
Regrading the 2023 NFL Draft: Which teams had the best and worst rookie classes? | The Athletic
New York Giants: C-minus. Deonte Banks (No. 24) was a fun watch coming out of college and as a rookie showed the speed, physicality and competitive edge that made him a late riser in the draft process. Jalin Hyatt (No. 73) flashed some downfield ball-tracking skills, but he didn’t separate enough last season to be considered a long-term piece of this offense.
Brian Daboll seat will be warm all season long
Talked about coaches under the most pressure this morning on @ProFootballTalk— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 28, 2024
Who you got?? pic.twitter.com/6AS9WIA3b9
NFL Head Coach Rankings 2024: Where Do Andy Reid, Kyle Shanahan, and Harbaugh Brothers Land? | Pro Football Network
22) Brian Daboll, New York Giants Regular-season record: 15-18-1 (.456)
Winner of the NFL’s 2022 Coach of the Year award, Brian Daboll went through it in 2023. Daniel Jones missed several games with a concussion before suffering a season-ending torn ACL, and the Giants were eventually forced to roll with undrafted free agent QB Tommy DeVito under center. Daboll’s sideline blowups became a talking point, while his turbulent relationship with DC Wink Martindale eventually led to the latter’s resignation.
ESPN’s Dan Graziano gives insight to two teams looking to move up for a quarterback
Dan Graziano reports on ESPN that the Vikings and Raiders are both desperate to move into top-3... but only for the right guy (who he clearly believes is Jayden Daniels, not Drake Maye). pic.twitter.com/XEWCj4Ag8d— Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) March 28, 2024
But not enough to get past the Giants, according to Dan Duggan
Dan Duggan doesn't see how the Vikings outbid the Giants if they both want to trade up pic.twitter.com/1sLg2l74uG— Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) March 28, 2024
Best landing spots for the top 20 remaining NFL free agents | PFF
8. S Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts to the Giants. Blackmon appears to be a better fit near the line of scrimmage due to his average recovery speed, but his plus lateral movement and solid ball skills from his days as a cornerback show up more often when closer to the line of scrimmage. Blackmon's 30 defensive stops in 2023 were more than his career total before this season, and he missed a career-low 7.4% of tackle opportunities.
8 Riskiest Contracts Signed in 2024 NFL Free Agency | Bleacher Report
Burns is now the second-highest-paid edge-rusher in the league in terms of average annual salary. He makes more per season than T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. His cap hit will spike to almost $30 million in 2025.
And that 12.5-sack 2022 season is the only time Burns has hit double digits.
Around the league
What happens if Cowboys don't extend Dak Prescott's contract? | ESPN.com
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Blasts the NFL for Having the Eagles’ Opener in Brazil on Peacock – ‘OBSCENE!’ | Pro Football Network
Steelers' Art Rooney II discredits NFLPA report card after poor marks, prefers direct feedback from players | CBSSports.com
Josh Harris vows to fix Commanders’ NFLPA grade: I didn’t know you could get an F-minus | Pro Football Talk
Did Brian Kelly just give away who Washington is going to pick
“Jayden Daniels is gonna get the ball out to his playmakers and make plays for Washington."— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 28, 2024
- LSU coach Brian Kelly
Commander Daniels on the way?
: @CommandersFB1 pic.twitter.com/UMR2pFqEgf https://t.co/aXYP207rbc
NFL Execs Sound Off On Why Teams Are Giving Up On QBs So Early | The 33rd Team
Adam Thielen: ‘Everything was stacked against’ Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers | NFL.com
Chiefs owner strongly disputes this huge complaint that came from his own players on NFLPA report card | CBSSports.com
Patriots 2024 mock draft scenarios: What would a trade down from No. 3 look like? | The Athletic
Woody Johnson: NFL Network report of “heated argument” with Robert Saleh is “absolutely false” | Pro Football Talk
Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins to visit Chargers on Thursday after being cleared for football activities | NFL.com
Chiefs are "cautiously optimistic" April 2 vote to extend sales tax will prevail | Pro Football Talk
Chiefs agree to terms with rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, who ran a 4.3 40-yard dash last week | CBSSports.com
Sean McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center on Rams’ upgraded O-line | NFL.com
NFL on-field referees will explicitly cite replay officials starting in 2024 | CBSSports.com
Pro Football HOF honors ex-Buccaneers assistant Kiffin, others | ESPN.com
