Giants mock draft tracker: Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze tied as players most often selected

With basically one month to go before the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receivers Malik Nabers of LSU and Rome Odunze of Washington are in a dead heat as players most often selected at No. 6 for the New York Giants in our weekly mock draft tracker.
There are 65 mock drafts in this week’s tracker, with Nabers and Odunze each being chosen 26 times (40%). Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State was selected once, meaning 81.5% of mock drafts in the table below selected a wide receiver for the Giants in Round 1.
Nabers was impressive at the recently LSU Pro Day, and said afterward that “I heard Brian (Daboll), the head coach, he loves the way I play.”
There is, of course, a lot of chatter that the Giants will opt for a quarterback as an eventual successor to Daniel Jones in Round 1. The biggest question is whether or not any of the top four quarterbacks will actually be available to the Giants unless they move up the board.
That could be a big reason why J.J. McCarthy of Michigan, often connected to the Giants, is the selection in only seven of the 65 mock drafts (10.8%).
2024 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|3/27
|Tankathon
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/27
|Yahoo Sports (Staff)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/27
|USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/27
|Football Guys (Williams)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/27
|SB Nation (Acosta)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/27
|CBS (Prisco)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/27
|Walter Football
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/27
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/26
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/26
|ESPN (Tannenbaum)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/25
|DraftWire (Risdon)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/25
|CBS (Galko)
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|3/25
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/25
|Draft Network (Fowler)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/22
|NY Post (Serby)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/22
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/22
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/22
|DraftTek
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/22
|Draftplex (Pruett)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/21
|CBS (Edwards)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/21
|The Athletic (Staff)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/21
|33rd Team (Valentino)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/20
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/20
|Philadelphia Inquirer (Jackson)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/20
|Newsday (Klopsis)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/20
|CBS Sports (Brinson)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/19
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/19
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/19
|FOX Sports (Klatt)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/19
|USA Today (Davis)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/19
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/18
|CBS Sports (Wilson)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/18
|33rd Team (Mosher)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/18
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/18
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/18
|NBC Sports (Rogers)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/18
|Chicago Tribune (Biggs)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/18
|Draft Network (Fowler)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/18
|NFL Trade Rumors (Ulrich)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/16
|CBS (Stackpole)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/15
|DraftWire (Popejoy)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/15
|The Ringer (Solak)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/14
|Touchdown Wire (Easterling)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/13
|Player Profiler (Kiwoom)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/13
|DraftKings (Simon)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/12
|FOX Sports (Staff)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/11
|The Athletic (Baumgardner)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/11
|33rd Team (Livesay)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|3/11
|Pro Football Focus (Wasserman)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/11
|The Athletic (Lee)
|J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
|3/11
|Draft Countdown (Parson)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/8
|Touchdown Wire (Easterling)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/8
|Sportskeeda (Pauline)
|Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|3/5
|AP (Maaddi)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/5
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/4
|College Sports Wire (Roberts)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/4
|Dallas Morning News (Watkins)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/4
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
|3/4
|Draft Countdown (Guillermette)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/4
|The Ringer (Kelly)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/4
|L.A. Times (Farmer)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/4
|Pro Football Focus (Staff)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/4
|The Draft Network (Sanchez)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|3/4
|Fansided (Williams)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/3
|Chicago Sun-Times (Lieser)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
