Giants mock draft tracker: Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze tied as players most often selected

With basically one month to go before the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receivers Malik Nabers of LSU and Rome Odunze of Washington are in a dead heat as players most often selected at No. 6 for the New York Giants in our weekly mock draft tracker.

There are 65 mock drafts in this week’s tracker, with Nabers and Odunze each being chosen 26 times (40%). Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State was selected once, meaning 81.5% of mock drafts in the table below selected a wide receiver for the Giants in Round 1.

Nabers was impressive at the recently LSU Pro Day, and said afterward that “I heard Brian (Daboll), the head coach, he loves the way I play.”

There is, of course, a lot of chatter that the Giants will opt for a quarterback as an eventual successor to Daniel Jones in Round 1. The biggest question is whether or not any of the top four quarterbacks will actually be available to the Giants unless they move up the board.

That could be a big reason why J.J. McCarthy of Michigan, often connected to the Giants, is the selection in only seven of the 65 mock drafts (10.8%).