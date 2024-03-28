Giants’ brass chooses Washington over North Carolina in dueling pro days

We’ve been following the New York Giants as they’ve pinballed around the country on the pro day circuit.

There were two big pro days being held on Thursday: North Carolina and Washington Huskies.

It was widely expected that Giants would be heavily represented at the North Carolina Pro Day. After all, the Giants have scouted UNC heavily over the last two seasons and are believed to be very interested in quarterback Drake Maye.

Interestingly, most of the Giants’ decision makers and offensive staff are instead in Seattle Washington for the Huskies’ pro day. Giants’ GM Joe Schoen, assistant GM Brandon Brown, head coach Brian Daboll, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, QB coach Shae Tierney, and wide receivers coach Mike Groh were all on hand for the Washington Pro Day.

PRO-DAY UPDATE: Big NFL turnout at @UW_Football pro-day with 30 teams in attendance, including NY Giants HC Brian Daboll & GM Joe Schoen and Seahawks GM John Schneider.



OCs from , , , , & and QB coaches from & working out likely first… pic.twitter.com/L5Ul0mMwt7 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 28, 2024

Giants contingent in Washington includes GM Joe Schoen (right), director of player personnel Tim McDonnell (left) and coach Brian Daboll (not pictured).



Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. expected to throw at Thursday’s Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/j8JqMI1T4F — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 28, 2024

The Giants’ brass — notably Schoen and Daboll — were in Baton Rouge for LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday. Rather than take a 4-hour flight from Louisiana to North Carolina, they instead took a seven or eight-hour flight across the country.

This doesn’t mean that the Giants are out on UNC quarterback Drake Maye. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network confirms that the Giants are still very much interested in Maye, stating that the Giants will hold a private workout for him.

The #Giants have a presence here at UNC today but Brian Daboll went to UW to see Michael Penix. Sources say the team will work out and meet with Drake Maye in the coming days. https://t.co/WAUTEiKxZ8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2024

It’s a similar pattern to how they skipped the Michigan pro day only to schedule a private workout with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy this weekend.

It makes sense that the Giants would allocate their resources to the Washington Pro Day.

The Huskies have quite a few talented prospects on display this afternoon. The most notable is obviously QB Michael Penix (who Garafolo notes that the Giants are there to see), but players like offensive tacklesTroy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten, wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan, running back Dillon Johnson, and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio could all be on the Giants’ radar.

Unfortunately, wide receiver Rome Odunze won’t be working out, per a report from Art Stapleton, however they are doing their due diligence with the receiver

Washington WR Rome Odunze, projected to be drafted early in the first round, tells me he has upcoming meetings with the Cardinals, Jets and Bears at those teams’ facilities. The Giants also flew him out for a meeting after the combine. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 28, 2024

Rome Odunze and Michael Penix Jr. chatting with Giants HC Brian Daboll and QB coach Shea Tierney. #NYGiants #NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/oscHvru4m7 — WBG84 (@WBG84) March 28, 2024

Penix didn’t work out at the Combine, only participating in the field drills. However, the former running QB showed off some wheels during the pro day workout:

Michael Penix Jr. was timed anywhere between 4.46-4.53s unofficial for his 40 time at his Pro Day today.



He clocked in at 19.2 MPH during the 3rd day of @seniorbowl practices as well. He doesn’t run much but speed has never been an issue. #NFLDraft



pic.twitter.com/xwmEaWRV6n — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 28, 2024

UW QB Michael Penix Jr. begins his throwing workout, hits Ja’Lynn Polk on the out route. Fellow WR Rome Odunze, a presumptive top 10 pick, is not working out today. pic.twitter.com/NBPAkKlCR3 — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) March 28, 2024

Michael Penix Jr. deep ball to Jalen McMillan pic.twitter.com/jWHH3cVrnc — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) March 28, 2024

It’s easy to read too much into Pro Day visits, but the Giants’ (heavy) presence at Washington certainly puts a different spin on the day.