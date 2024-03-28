 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants’ brass chooses Washington over North Carolina in dueling pro days

The Giants lightly attend the North Carolina pro day, but have a heavy presence for Washington’s

By Chris Pflum
NFL Combine Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

We’ve been following the New York Giants as they’ve pinballed around the country on the pro day circuit.

There were two big pro days being held on Thursday: North Carolina and Washington Huskies.

It was widely expected that Giants would be heavily represented at the North Carolina Pro Day. After all, the Giants have scouted UNC heavily over the last two seasons and are believed to be very interested in quarterback Drake Maye.

Interestingly, most of the Giants’ decision makers and offensive staff are instead in Seattle Washington for the Huskies’ pro day. Giants’ GM Joe Schoen, assistant GM Brandon Brown, head coach Brian Daboll, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, QB coach Shae Tierney, and wide receivers coach Mike Groh were all on hand for the Washington Pro Day.

The Giants’ brass — notably Schoen and Daboll — were in Baton Rouge for LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday. Rather than take a 4-hour flight from Louisiana to North Carolina, they instead took a seven or eight-hour flight across the country.

This doesn’t mean that the Giants are out on UNC quarterback Drake Maye. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network confirms that the Giants are still very much interested in Maye, stating that the Giants will hold a private workout for him.

It’s a similar pattern to how they skipped the Michigan pro day only to schedule a private workout with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy this weekend.

It makes sense that the Giants would allocate their resources to the Washington Pro Day.

The Huskies have quite a few talented prospects on display this afternoon. The most notable is obviously QB Michael Penix (who Garafolo notes that the Giants are there to see), but players like offensive tacklesTroy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten, wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan, running back Dillon Johnson, and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio could all be on the Giants’ radar.

Unfortunately, wide receiver Rome Odunze won’t be working out, per a report from Art Stapleton, however they are doing their due diligence with the receiver

Penix didn’t work out at the Combine, only participating in the field drills. However, the former running QB showed off some wheels during the pro day workout:

It’s easy to read too much into Pro Day visits, but the Giants’ (heavy) presence at Washington certainly puts a different spin on the day.

