Giants will hold private workout for J.J. McCarthy

Yes, it’s another story linking quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants. This time, we have a report from Pat Leonard of the Daily News that the Giants will hold a private workout with McCarthy, and that they will send a group to Ann Arbor, Mich., on Easter Sunday to do so.

GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll did not attend McCarthy’s Pro Day, but the Giants did host McCarthy for a visit in East Rutherford, N.J.

ESPN reported earlier in the week that “a lot of people think the Giants’ guy is J.J. McCarthy.”

That may be the case, and it might not be the case. Even if he is their guy, the Giants might not be able to get him. It appears they will have to move up from No. 6 to make that happen, and with teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos all potentially in the market to try and get ahead of the Giants there is no guarantee the Giants could fashion an acceptable offer to move up.

Considering the lengths the Giants are going to in investigating McCarthy, it seems hard to believe all of this is a simple smokescreen to entice teams to trade past them for the quarterback.

There continue to be many in the Giants fan base who don’t understand how McCarthy, looked at by media analysts as a Day 2 pick a few months ago, is a potential top six selection in the eyes of NFL teams. There are even some who think McCarthy could go as high as No. 2 to the Washington Commanders.

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum told me this about McCarthy earlier this week when I asked him about the disconnect between the NFL and media analysts:

“I’m really hard-pressed to understand what he doesn’t have. He’s a great person, he’s a great leader. I think he’s a way better quarterback right now than Daniel Jones.”

Here is Tannenbaum’s full answer regarding McCarthy: