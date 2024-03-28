Giants news, 3/28: Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

According to ESPN, many NFL insiders believe the Giants really do have eyes for McCarthy. Here is a summary of the current quarterback situation beyond the first pick, where the Chicago Bears will almost certainly select Caleb Williams:

The Washington Commanders are still going through their process at No. 2 and being tight-lipped about it. Some people think they’ll take Jayden Daniels, others think Drake Maye, but I don’t think Washington even knows for sure yet. The New England Patriots at No. 3 are a mystery but open to trading down if they aren’t in love with whichever quarterback is there at No. 3...A lot of people think the Giants’ guy is J.J. McCarthy, and if so, the question is whether they can sit at No. 6 and take him or whether they might need to trade up a spot or two.

Jayden Daniels' elbow is going viral ahead of 2024 NFL Draft https://t.co/brnJ2tEsKt — Giants (@2023_NYGIANTS) March 27, 2024

The Giants are looking closely at quarterbacks. As they should, considering owner John Mara revealed that he was told by his front office that this is the “most talented group to come in years.” Mara is not going to stop the Giants from taking a quarterback at the top of the draft, if general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll so desire. Listening to the Giants speak this week verifies the legitimacy of their interest in taking a quarterback.

Mara pushed back on the perception that he “meddles” in roster decisions. He emphasized that Giants ownership has always left personnel decisions to the general manager and head coach.

“If they have a conviction about a player, I’m not going to get involved,” Mara said. “I’ll question them about it, make them defend their position. But the only time I’m going to get involved and exert any influence is if I think it’s a conduct issue off the field.”

"I want to get to the point where the experts can tell us that late in the season we can have a safe, playable grass field, and when we get to that point, then maybe we’ll make the switch," Mara said at the NFL Annual Meeting on Monday afternoon. "We’re not there yet."

New York Giants: Daniel Jones is a sunk cost, but don't let that handcuff you further by ignoring a potential franchise quarterback in the draft.

Breaking down Devin Singletary

Team Needs: WR, TE, S. Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze and Brock Bowers should be considered with the sixth overall pick, though there have been rumors about the team being in the quarterback market. New York also has a massive hole at safety now that Xavier McKinney has left for Green Bay. McKinney led all safeties in coverage grade in 2023. The Giants could dip into a crowded free-agent market for help or mull over their options on draft weekend.

Team Needs: Quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle. Darius Slayton has led the Giants in receiving yards in four of the past five seasons. Not great considering Slayton has never had 780 yards in a season. With Saquon Barkley in Philly, New York needs a playmaker. If the Giants add a star wide receiver, it would slot all their other skill players into place, with Jalin Hyatt stretching the field vertically, Wan’Dale Robinson stretching defenses horizontally, and Slayton stretching on the sideline before he rotates into the game. New York could use an upgrade over Daniel Jones at quarterback, but the Giants played themselves out of one by beating three of the five teams picking ahead of them.

