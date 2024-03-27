Matt Miller’s 7-round New York Giants mock draft haul

ESPN’s Matt Miller penned a full seven-round mock draft on Wednesday. Here is how it turned out for the New York Giants.

Round 1 (No. 6) — Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Miller writes:

The Giants’ offense ranked No. 29 in offensive points last season (14 per game), as quarterback Daniel Jones tore the ACL in his right knee and the offensive line surrendered 85 sacks (most in the league). They have already improved the roster by signing offensive linemen Jon Runyan and Jermaine Eluemunor, but the wide receiver room is a little thin. Nabers has electric yards-after-catch speed and a diverse skill set that would work well in conjunction with Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson to give the Giants one of the fastest receiver corps in the league. His 120.7 yards per game led the nation, and his 3.7 yards per route run were second best among all FBS pass-catchers.

Valentine’s View: No complaint from me. In MIller’s scenario, quarterbacks went 1-4, with the Denver Broncos trading up to No. 4 to get J.J. McCarthy. I am big Rome Odunze guy, but that doesn’t mean I have any issues with Nabers. The Giants need a player like this.

Round 2 (No. 47) — Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Miller writes:

Penix has his issues on tape — his lower-body mechanics need refining, and he struggles on the move — but as a pure passer from the pocket, no one in this class is better. If the Giants can protect him, then he could carve up defenses. Penix doesn’t have the mobility that coach Brian Daboll seems to prefer, but his arm strength and accuracy are “wow” factors. And New York could use more options under center with Daniel Jones returning from a torn ACL.

Valentine’s View: I have doubts Penix will last this long. I also have doubts about Penix being the guy Brian Daboll wants to build an offense around. Yet, I understand the pick. Bo Nix, incidentally, went No. 13 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Round 3 (No. 70) — Christian Haynes, G, UConn

Miller writes:

The Giants plugged gaps on the right side of the offensive line in free agency but still have a big hole at left guard. Haynes is a 6-3, 317-pounder with awesome power.

Valentine’s View: Yeah, I know the last time the Giants drafted an offensive lineman from UConn in the third round (Matt Peart) it didn’t work out. Hayes, though, would be an excellent get at No. 70.

The rest of the draft

Round 4 (No. 107) — MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

Round 5 (No. 166) — Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

Round 6 (No. 183) — Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State