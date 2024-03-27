 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New York Giants meet with Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels at LSU Pro Day

Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll both at the workout

By Ed Valentine
/ new
NFL Combine
Malik Nabers
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The New York Giants were certainly busy before, during and after Wednesday’s LSU Pro Day, where the star attractions were wide receiver Malik Nabers and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Per multiple reports, Giants’ officials had dinner with Nabers on Tuesday night. The Giants were also expected to meet with Daniels after the workout. Daniels reportedly did not set any meetings until the Pro Day was concluded.

The Giants’ contingent at LSU was led by GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

Daniels, widely expected to be selected in the top three, also had meetings scheduled with the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are some of the highlights from the day:

Nabers was flying when he ran his 40-yard dash.

Everybody wants to know the exact measurements. So, here they are.

Here are all of Nabers’ testing numbers.

Nabers zooms past Schoen and Daboll after catching a ball from Daniels.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Big Blue View Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Giants news from Big Blue View