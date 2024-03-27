New York Giants meet with Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels at LSU Pro Day

The New York Giants were certainly busy before, during and after Wednesday’s LSU Pro Day, where the star attractions were wide receiver Malik Nabers and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Per multiple reports, Giants’ officials had dinner with Nabers on Tuesday night. The Giants were also expected to meet with Daniels after the workout. Daniels reportedly did not set any meetings until the Pro Day was concluded.

The Giants’ contingent at LSU was led by GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

Daniels, widely expected to be selected in the top three, also had meetings scheduled with the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are some of the highlights from the day:

Nabers was flying when he ran his 40-yard dash.

Everybody wants to know the exact measurements. So, here they are.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels and WR Malik Nabers did in fact get weighed and measured for scouts at Pro Day this morning in Baton Rouge. Daniels came in at 6'3" (and change) and 210 pounds. Nabers came in a 6'0" and 199 pounds.



Both declined to be weighed or measured at the combine. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 27, 2024

Here are all of Nabers’ testing numbers.

Malik Nabers with a 4.35 40. 10’9 broad jump. 42” vert. Explosive athlete and all those things show up on film.



Now here’s the interesting thing, regardless Marvin Harrison Jr is going top 10, but did not working out help him be the 1st WR taken, or hurt him? — Eric Crocker (@Crocky209) March 27, 2024

Nabers zooms past Schoen and Daboll after catching a ball from Daniels.