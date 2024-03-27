Is the increasing chatter connecting the New York Giants to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy real? Or, is it the Giants trying to force a quarterback-hungry team like the Minnesota Vikings to get ahead of them at No. 6, giving the Giants a better chance to land the wide receiver they want in the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN, many NFL insiders believe the Giants really do have eyes for McCarthy. Here is a summary of the current quarterback situation beyond the first pick, where the Chicago Bears will almost certainly select Caleb Williams:

The Washington Commanders are still going through their process at No. 2 and being tight-lipped about it. Some people think they’ll take Jayden Daniels, others think Drake Maye, but I don’t think Washington even knows for sure yet. The New England Patriots at No. 3 are a mystery but open to trading down if they aren’t in love with whichever quarterback is there at No. 3. The Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders both seem very eager to trade up, and it sounds like there could be a competition between those two, especially if Daniels is still there at No. 3 and the Patriots decide not to take him. A lot of people think the Giants’ guy is J.J. McCarthy, and if so, the question is whether they can sit at No. 6 and take him or whether they might need to trade up a spot or two.

McCarthy’s stock has skyrocketed to the point where it seems unlikely he will be there if the Giants remain at No. 6.

Oddsmakers are definitely believing the McCarthy hype. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has McCarthy with a legitimate chance of being the No. 2 overall pick by Washington. DraftKings has Jayden Daniels at -125, Drake Maye at +150 and McCarthy at +275. Not long ago, McCarthy’s odds of being the No. 2 pick were +2500.

“I love evaluating quarterbacks,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said at the NFL owner’s meetings, while not committing to selecting one in the draft.

“We’re going to try to draft the best player that we can draft at six or higher or lower,” Daboll said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. With that process, the draft process, I think Joe [Schoen] handles that process excellent. It’s a collaboration, and there are position coaches going out to see workouts and coordinators going out. There’s a lot of give-and-take. I have all the confidence in the world in Joe and his staff and the decision we make, we all lock arms. Whoever that guy is, that’s our guy.”