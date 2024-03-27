Giants’ over/under for 2024 set at 6.5 victories

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the over/under for victories by the New York Giants in the 2024 NFL season at a disappointing 6.5.

The Giants are, of course, coming off a 6-11 2023 season. There have already been many changes, with a critical NFL Draft that may include a quarterback decision yet to come.

Head coach Brian Daboll’s coaching staff has been overhauled, with former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and former special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, along with several position coaches, having been replaced.

Stars Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney moved on in free agency. The Giants are awaiting a decision from tight end Darren Waller on whether or not he will retire. The Giants made a major trade for edge defender Brian Burns and have overhauled their offensive line with the signings of five free agents.

Does Daboll, entering Year 3, feel more pressure to win?

“I would say that John (Mara) and I talk almost daily, as does Joe.” Daboll said at the NFL owner’s meetings. “We have really good communication. I would say that I’m very passionate, passionate about winning, passionate about our organization, passionate about our team. When we lose, I’m very passionate. My focus is always what can I do better, how can I be a better coach, how can I be a better leader? I don’t necessarily focus on that. From being a coach for 28 years and 24 in the National Football League there are not many situations I haven’t seen or encountered. I try to do the best job I can. I try to improve, focus on the things I can focus on to be the best version of myself to help the team, help the players, help the coaches, and do everything I can do to help us win. That’s the joy I get out of it is winning football games. That’s why we all do this.”

Are you taking the over or the under? Vote in the poll below.