Giants news, 3/27: Brian Daboll looking to new year, John Mara, James Ferentz, more headlines

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll knows that his sideline demeanor, particularly with assistant coaches, assistant coaches has drawn a ton of scrutiny this offseason.

Even from the man who signs his check—a day before Giants co-owner John Mara said he does wish the coach would “tone it down” at times.

Does Daboll think that needs to change?

“Every year, there’s a self evaluation process that goes on. I’m a very passionate person. But yeah, there are times where I wish handled things a little bit differently, certainly. So you continue to grow. You continue to evolve. That’s what I try to do every year,” Daboll said Tuesday morning at NFL league meetings. “I’m passionate about winning. I’m passionate about our team. When we lose, I’m very passionate. So my focus always is: What can I do better? How can I be a better coach? How can I be a better leader?”

Mara, who is in the building and watches practice every day, said he believes the Daboll-Martindale friction was “overblown’’ in terms of how they interacted during the season.

“I mean, were there times when they had some disagreements?’’ Mara said. “Yeah, but not to the point where it became an issue. After the season did it blow up? Absolutely it did, as you know. But I never felt it was a big issue during the season at all...I still very firmly believe Brian is the right guy for us going forward.’’

Daboll: No comment on Wink

Brian Daboll is asked about Wink Martindale's departure:



"Every year is a different year, new changes. Excited to have Shane [Bowen]." pic.twitter.com/PEG2Krk4So — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) March 26, 2024

“I thought he earned that role,” Daboll said of Kafka’s additional title. “I want to have him have opportunities to see some of the other things, particularly with some of the head coaching interviews he’s done. You don’t always get an opportunity to do that, to sit in a medical meeting or to sit in a schedule meeting with the strength staff of how we want to handle OTAs or the reason why or to sit down and listen to the different things that maybe you don’t listen to as a position coach or even a coordinator to get that sense of how things go...Any of those meetings that I’ve had here in the last, call it, month that are more just myself, (general manager) Joe (Schoen), maybe some of the other parts of the staff that aren’t necessarily strictly football, I wanted Mike to have the opportunity to see how that goes so he can ask questions and take notes on things, and maybe that helps him in the future, too.”

When the Giants hired coach Brian Daboll two years ago, co-owner John Mara preached stability for his quarterback.

Mara noted that the Giants, early in Daniel Jones’ career, threw too much coaching staff change at him. Mara thought that hurt Jones’ development.

Giants, Lions may hold joint practices

Lions coach Dan Campbell - Once a Giant - told reporters here this morning that he'd like to have joint practices with #NYGiants again this summer, this time in New Jersey. Talks are ongoing. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 26, 2024

Daboll shared a glimpse into what he needs to see from a quarterback prospect.

"You look for accuracy. You get to meet the individual and see how they handle things, their leadership abilities, their communication style," Daboll said. "It's leadership. It's accuracy, and then you watch all the games. It’s not a cut-up of games where you are looking at whether it's targets or run blocks. You're watching everything and seeing how they respond. How do they respond in two-minute situations? How do they respond after an interception? What does the play look like after a few bad plays or a few incompletions? There’s no exact science in it. It's obvious that there isn't. You do the best job you can."

New York Giants: WR Malik Nabers, LSU. The Giants need a true X receiver who can win against physicality at the line and be the go-to target at all levels of the field. Nabers’ 19 receptions and 624 receiving yards on passes 20-plus yards downfield in 2023 were both top-five marks in college football. Nabers forced 30 missed tackles, the fourth most in the country.

The Giants are willing to draft a new franchise QB with the No. 6 pick, but a playmaker like Rome Odunze might be the best fit.

Giants acquire OLB Brian Burns Grade: B- Burns is a young, steady, Pro Bowl pass rusher, so getting him for a second- and fifth-rounder is big, giving the Giants a truly formidable front seven. The downside: He costs a ton, earning more than every edge rusher except Nick Bosa at $28 million per year, and he's been more sturdy than special in the sack department.

Grade: B-

What’s Still Needed: The pass catchers still leave a bit to be desired, though that could change with the sixth overall pick. TE Darren Waller, a trade acquisition last offseason, is still considering retirement. While the pass rush should improve, the secondary has holes after Xavier McKinney signed with the Green Bay Packers. Deonte Banks had a good rookie season, but Nick McCloud is currently the No. 2 cornerback. Jason Pinnock and Jalen Mills are the starting safeties.

